Johnny Wactor Cause of Death Revealed, So Very Tragic

We have an update on the tragic passing of Johnny Wactor.

As you may have heard by now, the actor was shot and killed early on the morning of May 25 after he came upon three men who were attempting to steal a catalytic converter from his vehicle, according to the star’s brother, Grant Wactor.

Wactor was reportedly returning to his car — along with a female co-worker — after finishing his shift as a bartender.

Grant told People Magazine that his sibling stepped in front of this co-worker and put his hands up to shield her… and that’s when he was murdered.

Johnny Wactor attends the “Silent River” Opening Night Theatrical Premiere at Laemmle Glendale on October 13, 2022 in Glendale, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Curious Potato)

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner announced that the actor died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

His manner of death is listed as a homicide.

Continued Grant in his detailed explanation to People of what transpired:

“He did not confront them. He did not try to stop them. He was just trying to diffuse the situation by stepping back.”

After the incident, the alleged criminals fled the scene, while Wactor was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Johnny Wactor on an episode of General Hospital. (SCOTT KIRKLAND/ABC/GETTY)

Wactor was best known for his General Hospital role as Brando Corbin, portraying the character on 164 episodes of this beloved soap opera.

He appeared on a large swath of well-known television shows, however, including: Army Wives, NCIS, The OA, Westworld, The Passenger, Station 19, Barbee Rehab, Siberia, Agent X, Vantastic, Animal Kingdom, Hollywood Girl, Training Day and Criminal Minds.

Following his murder, Wactor’s former fiance, Tessa Farrell, grew emotional on social media while addressing her ex.

“Johnny if you’re watching from above, I love you very much and I’m very proud of you for the person you’ve become and the obstacles you’ve overcame,” she said via Instagram.

“You’ve forever inspired in my work and what I do and I wouldn’t be here without what you taught me. So thank you, Johnny. I love you. I miss you. I hope those last moments were okay for you and I’m glad someone was with you.”

Johnny Wactor attends Warner Bros. Pictures World Premiere of “The Mule” at Regency Village Theatre on December 10, 2018 in Westwood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

A number of Wactor’s colleagues also spoke out after news of his death went public this week.

“I’m in a state of disbelief and complete sadness. I don’t typically do posts like this, but Johnny was such a special person and it feels important (for me) to put these words out there,” actress Kristin Storms wrote, for example.

“To [Johnny’s] mother and family, I am so sorry for your loss. I can’t imagine what you must be feeling right now. You are in my thoughts and prayers.

“Johnny was one of those rare ‘real individuals’ that you almost never come across.”

Johnny Wactor appeared on 164 episodes of General Hospital. (ABC Via Getty Images)

Sofia Mattsson — who plays the widow of Wactor’s General Hospital character — also reacted to the killing on Instagram.

“Johnny was the absolute best,” she wrote.

“So genuine. So caring. Incredibly hard working and humble. With a huge heart that spread so much kindness and joy. He always made sure everyone around him felt seen, heard and loved.

“I admire the man he was so much and I’m a better person for having known him.”

For this interested, GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with funeral and travel expenses.