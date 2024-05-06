It’s never easy when a beloved celebrity dies, and already in 2024, we’ve seen some greats pass on.

Bernard Hill, a beloved British actor known for his big roles in the 90’s, passed away at the age of 79.

Bernard Hill poses with his award for the Sony Ericsson Scene of the year award for Lord of the Rings: The Ride of the Rohirrim in the pressroom at the “Sony Ericsson Empire Film Awards” at The Dorchester Hotel on February 4, 2004 in London. (Photo by Steve Finn/Getty Images)

He died in the early hours of the morning, on May 5. According to a statement from his family, his fiancée Alison and his son Gabriel were at his side as he passed away. No official cause of death has been shared at this time.

Though he had a long and illustrious career, Bernard is best known for this leadership roles in blockbusters from the 90’s.

He played Captain Edward Smith in James Cameron’s 1997 film Titanic and then King Théoden in the Lord of the Rings.

Let’s also remember the other actors, singers and other celebrities who died in 2024.

Mandisa

Mandisa, best know for her time on American Idol has died. She was only 47.

Christian rock radio station K-Love announced her passing on Friday, April 19.

attends the 6th Annual KLOVE Fan Awards at The Grand Ole Opry on May 27, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. ((Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for KLOVE))

“Even more than her music, the Platinum-selling singer will forever be known for her huge heart and sincerity,’ Christian radio station K-Love said in a statement, per Daily Mail.

The California native, whose full name was Mandisa Hundley, competed in Season 5 of American Idol, making it to the top ten of the competition. According to the reports, Mandisa died at her home in Nashville, Tenn., on April 18.

“Mandisa loved Jesus, and she used her unusually extensive platform to talk about Him at every turn. Her kindness was epic, her smile electric, her voice massive, but it was no match for the size of her heart,” the station’s media officer, David Pierce added during the announcement.

Richard Lewis

Richard Lewis attends AFI’s 41st Life Achievement Award Tribute to Mel Brooks at Dolby Theatre on June 6, 2013 in Hollywood, California. ((Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for AFI))

Richard Lewis, one of America’s most beloved stand-up comics and actors died in February 2024.

His death has been confirmed by multiple outlets, just at the current season of HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm was underway.

He famously played a fictionalized version of himself on the show alongside Larry David for many years.

He announced last April he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and was retiring from stand-up comedy. The cause of his death was announced shortly after the news of his passing.

Thomas Kingston

Thomas Kingston, a British financier former boyfriend of Pippa Middleton, has died at age 45 at the end of February.

Pippa Middleton on a date with Tom Kingston in 2013. ((Photo by Danny Martindale/Getty Images))

Like Pippa’s sister, Kate Middleton, Thomas also married a royal: Lady Gabriella. a distant cousin of Prince William and Prince Harry.

A statement released on Tuesday on behalf of Lady Gabriella Kingston, and Thomas’s family announced his passing.

“It is with the deepest sorrow that we announce the death of Thomas Kingston, our beloved husband, son and brother. Tom was an exceptional man who lit up the lives of all who knew him. His death has come as a great shock to the whole family, and we ask you to respect our privacy as we mourn his passing.”

It is reported that emergency services were called to his aid after 6 p.m. on Sunday, February 25. Although the cause of death is undetermined, there are no reports that suspicious circumstances or other parties were involved.

Chita Rivera

R.I.P to a legendary star (. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images))

Chita Rivera was 91 years old when she died on Tuesday, January 30.

She quite literally leapt to stardom in the original Broadway production of West Side Story and became one of the most celebrated Latina stars of her generation.

Her death was confirmed in a statement by her daughter, Lisa Mordente, but a cause of death was not confirmed.

Alec Musser & David Gale

It was especially difficult for soap opera stars this week after not one, but two well-loved stars were lost.

And both were so young.

((Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images))

All My Children actor Alec Musser died at the age of 50, on Jan. 12, 2024.

Alec’s fiancée, Paige Press announced his passing to shocked fans.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office revealed that Alec died by suicide after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the chest.

Paige reportedly found him in their bathroom after the suicide.

David Gale, know for his work on Port Charles and 90210. (Getty Images / Handout)

Just a few days after that, David Gale, best known for his role as Dr. Joe Scanlon in the popular soap opera, Port Charles, passed away.

At just 58, the news was confirmed by his sister with a heartbreaking Instagram post. At the time, a cause of death was no immediately given.

Lynn Yamada Davis

Lynn Yamada Davis, the much beloved TikTok star behind the series Cooking with Lynja, has died. She was 67.

Davis died on Jan. 1 at Riverview Medical Center in New Jersey of cancer.

Lynn Davis attends the 2022 YouTube Streamy Awards at the Beverly Hilton on December 04, 2022. She passed away on January 1, 2024. ((Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for dick clark productions))

Her daughter, Hannah Mariko Shofet, confirmed her passing to The New York Times.

Davis was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2019; two years later, her conditioned worsened. She was then diagnosed with esophageal cancer.

Davis was best known for her cooking videos. With the help of her son Tim, she started producing content during Covid-19 pandemic. Her big personality quickly became a hit with fans across all social media.

She leaves behind her four children and two grandchildren, plus leagues of fans who will undoubtedly miss her.

Christian Oliver

Christian Oliver attends the Premiere Of Amazon Prime Video’s “Hunters” at DGA Theater in 2020. ((Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images))

Hollywood actor Christian Oliver, best known for his roles in Indiana Jones, Speed Racer, and the beloved 90’s hits Baby-Sitters Club and Saved By The Bell: The New Class, was pronounced dead on January 4.

What makes the death so shocking is that both of his young daughters, age 10 and 12, also died.

Oliver, real name Christian Klepser, and his two young daughters were found dead following the recovery of four bodies from a plane crash off a Caribbean island on January 4, according to NBC News.

The star and his kids, Madita and Annik , were the only passengers flying aboard a small single-engine jet. The fourth person to perish was the pilot.

They were headed to St. Lucia after taking off from J.F. Mitchell Airport on the Grenadine island of Bequia. The girls’ mother Jessica, Oliver’s ex-wife, was not on-board at the time.

David Soul

David Soul, the American actor with his co-star Paul Michael Glaser in the long standing and very popular series of ‘Starsky and Hutch’, one of the first of ‘New York Cops’ series. ((Photo by Keystone/Getty Images))

Actor David Soul, best known for his role in the TV series Starsky & Hutch, died at the age of 80. His wife Helen Snell announced his passing on January 4, 2023.

“He shared many extraordinary gifts in the world as actor, singer, storyteller, creative artist and dear friend.

“His smile, laughter and passion for life will be remembered by the many whose lives he has touched.”

Soul played Detective Kenneth “Hutch” Hutchinson alongside Paul Michael Glaser’s Starsky in the hit crime-solving TV series, which ran from 1975 to 1979.

Glynis Johns

‘Mary Poppins’ star Glynis Johns enters a taxi at London Airport on May 15, 1966. ((Photo by Daily Express/Getty Images))

Actress Glynis Johns, best known for her role as Mrs. Winifred Banks in the Disney classic Mary Poppins died at the age of 100.

Mitch Clem, her manager, told The Associated Press she died Thursday, January 4th, of natural causes at an assisted living home in Los Angeles.

“Today’s a sad day for Hollywood,” Clem said. “She is the last of the last of old Hollywood.”

Johns appeared in more than 60 movies, and had a celebrated career on the stage as well.

She originated the role of Desiree Armfelt in Stephen Sondheim’s Broadway musical “A Little Night Music” and won a Tony Award and a Drama Desk Award for her performance in 1973.

Celebrities Who Died in 2023

Matthew Perry of the television show ‘The Kennedys – After Camelot’ speaks onstage during the REELZChannel portion of the 2017 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour at the Langham Hotel on January 13, 2017. (Photo Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Last year, a staggering number of beloved stars passed away.

Movie icons like Ryan O’Neal and Michael Gambon died. Singing legends like Tony Bennett and Sinead O’Connor left us.

Finally, TV superstars like Andre Braugher, Paul Reubens, and the great Matthew Perry all passed away.