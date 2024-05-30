Micah Plath Married? TLC Viewers Debate Status of Reality TV Star

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Forget I do.

When it comes to Micah Plath these days, social media users and fans of the Welcome to Plathville cast member are asking a related, but different kind of question:

Wait… did he?!?

Micah Plath speaks here to the camera during an episode of his family’s reality show. (TLC)

For many months now, Micah has been open about his relationship, sharing many photos online of himself and girlfriend Veronica Peters.

A short time ago, however, he uploaded a snapshot of himself and this lover that featured the couple in a very close embrace, both smiling, each looking sharp and Plath wrote as a caption to the image:

PLATHville & st. PETERSburg…

Perhaps because Micah sort of combined their names into one with these words, Reddit participants jumped on the picture and the caption and theorized that it might mean Micah is now married.

This just in: Micah Plath has a very good body. (TLC)

Micah also wrote “You’re so cute, love you,” along with this post, indicating that he’s at least extremely serious about Peters.

Not everyone is convinced any vows were exchanged, however.

“How are you getting marriage from this?” one person asked on Reddit, for example.

“Because she’s wearing a white dress? The caption references both of their last names so surely it couldn’t be that.”

Micah Plath is an aspiring model, and it’s easy to see why he may have a successful career. (TLC)

Whether or not this aspiring model is a husband, it’s clear he’s in a committed relationship.

The same can’t be said for Micah’s famous brother, Ethan, who finalized his divorce from Olivia Plath in February.

“Ethan and I have decided to go our separate ways,” Olivia wrote in a rather cold statement she shared on October 27, 2023.

“I have ambivalent memories of us being 18 years old, innocently dreaming of forever – but the partner you choose is a reflection of the world you want to live in, and at 18 I didn’t know who I was or what kind of life I wanted to create for myself.

“7 years later, I’ve already begun my journey of questioning, deconstructing and rebuilding and I know that is a process that I will continue to prioritize throughout my life.”

Olivia Plath and Ethan Plath were married for about 5 years before they split. (TLC)

She added at the time:

“There were good moments and I want to remember and honor those. We fell in love as children and are going our separate ways as adults. Wiser, older, and braver. We will be okay.

“Thank you for the good times, Ethan. I wish the best for you.”

For his part, Ethan wrote last October:

“Olivia and I have parted ways. It just didn’t work between us, though Lord knows we both gave it all we had. It seemed we were constantly pulling each other in opposite directions in life with different goals.

“I wish Olivia the best in the future ahead. I care for her deeply and always will.”

Ethan and Olivia Plath are interviewed here by TLC during an episode of Welcome to Plathville. (TLC)

Elsewhere within this family, Kim and Barry Plath separated in June 2022 after being married for well over two decades.

“After considerable thought and discussion, we have decided to end our marriage,” said Kim and Barry back then in a joint statement.

“While this was not an easy decision, we know it’s the best choice for both of us.

“We have been through many highs and lows in our 24 years of marriage and as we navigate this new chapter in our lives, we will co-parent our amazing children.”