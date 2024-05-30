Ryan Bingham Divorced: ‘Yellowstone’ Star’s Marriage History, Explained

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Turns out, before Ryan Bingham had a fairytale Yellowstone wedding, he he had a very messy divorce.

It’s a question on the minds of many fans this week, following news of Ryan’s marriage to Hassie Harrison.

We don’t want to rain on the happy couple’s parade by bringing up the past. But the fact is, this is not Ryan’s first marriage.

Ryan Bingham performs onstage during Day 3 of the 2023 Stagecoach Festival on April 30, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Ryan Bingham Is Divorced (And His First Marriage Ended Pretty Recently)

Back in 2009, Ryan married filmmaker Anna Axster. They have three children together.

In June of 2021, he spoke glowingly of his then-wife in an interview with The Express, revealing to the outlet that his family made him feel “whole.”

“Having children will do that for you. When I met my wife, we were both vagabonds, just roaming around the country,” he said.

Ryan Bingham attends Bingham’s Bourbon NFR After Party at Inspire at the Wynn on December 07, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images for Bingham’s Bourbon)

“Then we got a place in L.A., and it was the first time I ever had my name on a lease. I had an address! That was big to me,” Ryan continued.

“When we got the keys and went inside, I just cried. I felt secure, finally.”

In a separate interview with The Great Discontent website, the Yellowstone star and country singer credited Anna with advancing his career.

Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison attend the Bingham’s Bourbon NFR After Party at Inspire at the Wynn on December 07, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images for Bingham’s Bourbon)

“It’s cool because my wife really inspires me,” he said (via Extra).

“She does all my music videos, album art, and photography, which is really nice because I trust her a lot,” Ryan added.

“There’s no one who looks out for my best interest more than she does. It’s great to be able to collaborate with her on that stuff. And to work so closely with someone who really understands who I am.”

Why Did Ryan Bingham and Anna Axster Call It Quits?

Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison attend Bingham’s Bourbon NFR After Party at Inspire at the Wynn on December 07, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images for Bingham’s Bourbon)

It’s unclear why Ryan and Anna went their separate ways. But in the style of the cowboy he portrays on TV, Ryan got right back in the saddle.

Ryan began dating his Yellowstone costar Hassie in 2023, and the couple tied the knot in Dallas earlier this week.

“Every choice was a reflection of us, and getting to witness it all come to life was incredible,” Hassie told Vogue of the wedding.

Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison attend Bingham’s Bourbon NFR After Party at Inspire at the Wynn on December 07, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images for Bingham’s Bourbon)

“I knew I wanted Western, but it had to be elegant Western, with tones of worn leather, delicate lace and a soft, blush color palette,” she added.

Yes, it was an appropriately cowboy-themed affair for a couple who’s spent a lot of time on horseback together!

Our sincere congrats go out to Ryan and Hassie on this joyous development!