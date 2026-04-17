Christina Applegate Hospitalized After Months of Worsening Health

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Beloved actress Christina Applegate has been sick for a long time.

She first revealed her diagnosis years ago.

Since then, she has warned, her condition has been getting worse.

Now, Applegate has reportedly been hospitalized under a veil of secrecy.

Christina Applegate discusses the ravages of her battle with MS. (Image Credit: ABC)

She was hospitalized just a couple of weeks ago

TMZ reports that Applegate has been hospitalized in Los Angeles.

Specifically, the tabloid details, she was admitted in late March. If anyone knows the exact date, they aren’t sharing.

Prior to this report, the biggest hint that something was awry came on March 31.

Applegate and Jamie-Lynn Sigler are co-hosts on the MeSsy podcast. At the end of last month, Sigler announced that the show would be on hiatus — briefly — while both women are on book tours.

Under the circumstances, it sounds like the truth may have been a little more serious than that.

A representative for Applegate declined to confirm the hospitalization when speaking to Page Six, and kept things deeply vague.

“I have no comment on whether she is in the hospital or what her medical treatments are,” the rep began.

“She’s had a long history of complicated medical conditions,” the rep acknowledged, “that she has been refreshingly open about.”

Applegate’s rep then added: “as evidenced in her memoir and on her podcast.”

Her recent memoir, You With the Sad Eyes, documented both her time in the entertainment industry and her struggle with MS.

Speaking on a talk show, Christina Applegate promotes her new memoir. (Image Credit: ABC)

It has been 5 years since she was diagnosed

Back in August of 2021, Applegate first revealed her diagnosis of Multiple Sclerosis (MS).

“Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It’s been a strange journey,” she tweeted at the time.

“But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition,” she added.

“It’s been a tough road,” Applegate’s 2021 tweet acknowledged. “But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some a–hole blocks it.”

Her tweet concluded: “As one of my friends that has MS said, ‘We wake up and take the indicated action.’ And that’s what I do. So now I ask for privacy. As I go through this thing. Thank you xo.”

Applegate has been extremely candid about her worsening condition as her MS battle continues.

She has opened up about wearing diapers, about being mostly confined to bed, and more.

Sigler, her podcast co-host, has been living with relapsing MS for over two decades.

However, we have to emphasize that we do not actually know if Applegate’s hospitalization was related to her MS.

It is natural to assume that a secret hospitalization might stem from her worsening health battle. But we do not actually know.

An emotional Christina Applegate tells ‘Good Morning America’ just how bad things have become. (Image Credit: ABC)

Her current status is unknown

For a full decade, Applegate starred on Married … with Children, a tongue-in-cheek sitcom known for breaking a lot of “family sitcom” conventions.

That was her breakout role.

Many would argue that it was her role in Anchorman that cemented her legacy as a

Since then, she has starred in many projects, including on Netflix, introducing herself to new audiences.

We hope that all is well, and will keep Applegate in our thoughts.