Pete Hegseth Quotes Fake Bible Verse From ‘Pulp Fiction’ at Pentagon Prayer …

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If you’re a fan of the 1994 film classic Pulp Fiction, then you’ll likely remember the scene in which Samuel L. Jackson recites Ezekiel 25:17 before emptying his clip into the dudes who wound up with his boss’ briefcase.

And apparently, the ultimate high-powered hitman Pete Hegseth found the chapter and verse so inspirational that he recited them at a recent Pentagon prayer event.

The only problem is, the words from Quentin Tarantino’s beloved film don’t appear anywhere in the Bible.

U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth speaks during a press briefing at the Pentagon on April 16, 2026 in Arlington, Virginia. Hegseth addressed the war between the United States and Israel against Iran as negotiations continue toward a longer-term agreement between the countries. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

“This prayer was recited by Sandy 1, which is one of the Sandies, to all Sandies, all those A-10 crews, prior to all CSAR missions, but especially this CSAR mission, which happened in real time,” Hegseth said.

“They call it CSAR 25:17, which I think is meant to reflect Ezekiel 25:17.

“So the prayer is CSAR 25:17 and it reads, and pray with me please, ‘The path of the downed aviator is beset on all sides by the inequities of the selfish and the tyranny of evil men,” the defense secretary continued (as seen in the video below).

“Blessed is he who in the name of camaraderie and duty shepherds the lost through the valley of darkness, for he is truly his brother’s keeper and the finder of lost children.

“And I will strike down upon thee with great vengeance and furious anger those who attempt to capture and destroy my brother, and you will know my call sign is Sandy 1 when I lay my vengeance upon thee. Amen.”

It might not be as unexpected as Donald Trump’s numerous AI Jesus posts, but the situation has a lot of peopple scratching their heads.

In the King James translation of the Bible, Ezekiel 25:17 reads simply:

“And I will execute great vengeance upon them with furious rebukes; and they shall know that I am the Lord, when I shall lay my vengeance upon them.”

However, the version that Jules Winfield hisses before he unloads on Big Brain Brad goes like this:

“The path of the righteous man is beset on all sides by the inequities of the selfish and the tyranny of evil men.

“Blessed is he who, in the name of charity and goodwill, shepherds the weak through the valley of darkness, for he is truly his brother’s keeper and the finder of lost children.

“And I will strike down upon thee with great vengeance and furious anger those who attempt to poison and destroy my brothers. And you will know my name is the Lord, when I lay my vengeance upon thee.”

In typical Tarantino fashion, the quote is cribbed from a 1970s Japanese martial arts movie titled Bodyguard Kiba.

So Hegseth was working with a copy of a copy that had apparently been repurposed by members of the Air Force.

They might not believe in climate change, but this administration sure likes recycling.