David Eason: Jenelle Evans Cheated on Me SOOO Many Times!

David Eason has some mean things to say about Jenelle Evans.

The former reality star and persistent bigot went back and forth with TikTok users a few days ago, responding at the time his wife’s decision to separate from him.

Eason told his fans during this chat that Evans had cheated on him, claiming this infidelity was the basis for the couple’s split.

(Evans, for her part, pointed to patterns of “disturbing behavior” by Eason as among the reasons for her filing.)

In a follow-up interview with Celebuzz on Thursday, Eason reiterated this allegation against his estranged spouse.

“I have mountains of evidence about her cheating,” Eason now tells Celebuzz, not actually providing any of this supposed evidence and yet adding:

“She cheated on me with dozens of guys and I have all the evidence.”

Perhaps Eason will provide this evidence at some point.

“It’s been the hardest thing in the world to look her in the face after years knowing she was telling other men that she wanted them to come to my house to be with her,” Eason continued, trashing Evans for telling these guys that he’s a “piece of sh-t” and also stating:

“She’s been ready for a new man to move in for a long time.”

Jenelle, of course, made no mention of any cheating in her separation filing.

Instead, she cited David’s history of violence, writing in the document how, “in May of 2019, Defendant shot and killed the family’s pet French Bulldog Nugget in front of the minor child.”

Jenelle also claims that David “told her to kill herself among other vile insults,” and that she recorded these interactions for her safety.

Eason has a very different story to tell, however.

He says he’s happy to have his old life back now because no friends or loved ones wanted to be around Jenelle when the pair were married.

“She has a problem with every single person — every friend of mine, every family member of mine. She’s pushed them all out of my life,” Eason said this week on TikTok.

As for accusations that he’s broke? And a deadbeat?

“That bitch ain’t got no money! She never had money because she always blows it,” Eason ranted on TikTok of Evans, claiming that he has a well-paying job of fixing up boats.

Eason and Evans shared a seven-year old daughter named Ensley; the former also has a daughter from a previous relationship, while the latter has a nine-year old son with ex Nathan Griffith.

In his new statement to Celebuzz, Eason said that he is “so much happier and healthier without Jenelle,” going on as follows:

“The stress I was under was making me physically sick. I’m so glad I don’t have to wake up to extreme anxiety every morning now.”

Contrary to this report, meanwhile, Eason says he’s ready to sign divorce papers right here, and right now.