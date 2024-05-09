Kate Middleton has reportedly been leaning on Prince Harry for emotional support.

The British royal family is in disarray.

In March, Kate Middleton revealed that she has cancer. This followed months of PR blunders, a prolonged and mysterious seclusion, and of course King Charles’ already public cancer battle.

This is a difficult time for the Princess of Wales. Fortunately, she’s receiving a lot of emotional support from brother-in-law Harry.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, arrive to attend a service of commemoration and thanksgiving to mark Anzac Day in Westminster Abbey in London on April 25, 2019. (Photo Credit: DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

At first, the royal firm concealed Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis

In January, the Princess of Wales underwent a mysterious abdominal surgery. The story was that she would have to spend months healing from it before appearing in public.

Obviously, this invited numerous questions. Some joked that she’d undergone a Brazilian butt lift (given the recovery time), while conspiracy theorists speculated that she was dead. There were compelling arguments that she and William were having marital problems.

Wild speculation intensified after a transparently phony family photo of Kate and her children went up on (British) Mother’s Day. It was a clownish PR nightmare, and in March, it forced Kate to explain her disappearance.

Taking to video, Kate Middleton announced to the world that doctors had discovered signs of cancer during her abdominal surgery. She had, during her suspicious absence, been undergoing chemotherapy treatments.

While reports say that Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Markle learned of Kate’s cancer just like the rest of the world did, they expressed their sympathies.

“We wish health and healing for Kate and the family,” the Sussex pair announced in a statement. “And hope they are able to do so privately and in peace.”

Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on the long Walk at Windsor Castle arrive to view flowers and tributes to HM Queen Elizabeth on September 10, 2022. (Photo Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Kate Middleton is leaning on Prince Harry, a report dishes

According to a report by Life & Style, Kate Middleton has called Prince Harry to talk during this difficult time.

“Everyone assumes Kate doesn’t like Harry, but they have a special bond that not many people really understand,” an inside source pointed out.

“She and Harry were extremely close at one time,” the insider added.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex leave after attending Christmas Day Church service at Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham estate on December 25, 2018. (Photo Credit: Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

“She’s confided in him during some of her darkest moments,” the source then said of Kate Middleton’s bond with brother-in-law Prince Harry.

“And now” the insider explained, “that includes her cancer battle.”

The source then characterized their recent conversations: “Kate’s leaned on Harry for support.”

Prince William, the Duke of Cornwall during a visit to Fistral Beach on May 9, 2024. (Photo Credit: Toby Melville – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

This emotional rapport has caught Prince William off guard

“He was surprised and concerned” by Kate reaching out to Harry, the inside source said of William. He’s still bitter about Prince Harry’s bestselling memoir, Spare.

Because Harry shared his experiences, the insider said that William “continues to have trust issues with Harry.”

However, the source added that William “won’t interfere” with his wife reaching out to his brother.

“While Kate loves William and she does confide in her husband, it’s easier to talk about certain things with Harry,” the insider explained.

The source then characterized: “He’s always been a good listener.”

That makes sense. Plus, Prince Harry has obviously never cheated on Kate. Sometimes, your brother-in-law is just easier to talk to than your husband is, because there’s less baggage.