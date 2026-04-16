Victoria Beckham Finally Speaks Out on Brooklyn’s Accusations, Claims: ‘We …

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After ages of clear signs of a Beckham family feud, we finally know what tore apart the UK’s (other) royal family.

Brooklyn spoke out earlier this year, accusing mom Victoria of hijacking his wedding and humiliating him. This mirrored other accounts of the wedding, which many had dismissed as too awful to be true.

Now, for the first time, Victoria is breaking her silence on the family rift.

But she’s not exactly leaping to take accountability for her actions.

‘Watch What Happens Live’ guest Victoria Beckham is a cultural institution. (Image Credit: Bravo)

She’s finally breaking her silence

In a new interview with The Wall Street Journal, Victoria spoke about the rift in her family — particularly between her and her eldest son, Brooklyn.

Though the question asked about Brooklyn Peltz Beckham specifically, she avoided using his name.

“I think that we’ve always — we love our children so much,” Victoria began.

“We’ve always tried to be the best parents that we can be,” she added.

Many parents say that. Sometimes, it is even true.

On ‘Watch What Happens Live,’ Brooklyn Beckham answered questions on romance and cooking. (Image Credit: Bravo)

“And you know, we’ve been in the public eye for more than 30 years right now,” Victoria noted.

She became a public figure in the ’90s with the debut of the Spice Girls.

Her husband, David Beckham, was apparently famous within the sports fandom — specifically for soccer — prior to his marriage, which is arguably the larger claim to fame.

“And all we’ve ever tried to do is protect our children and love our children,” Victoria emphasized.

“And you know,” she concluded, “that’s all I really want to say about it.”

In case you need a refresher on what Brooklyn said

In January 2026, Brooklyn spoke out, ending the speculation about why he was beefing with some of his family.

First and foremost, he accused both of his parents of trying to strongarm him over his relationship with his wife, Nicola. He also accused them of trying to “ruin” the romance.

Some parents meddle due to personal wishes. In his mind, it seemed to be about the family branding — about “public promotion and endorsements above all else.”

Brooklyn said that Victoria and David ambushed him before his wedding, trying to get him to sign away his own rights to his own name.

And then came the accusations about Victoria’s outrageous behavior at the wedding itself.

In his Instagram Story, Brooklyn Beckham described his mother hijacking his wedding — specifically, his first dance with his wife. This unforgivable act was, he says, just one of many. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Brooklyn wrote that his mother had “hijacked” his wedding dance — his first dance with Nicola Peltz Beckham as spouses.

This was apparently a prank — and only grew more disgusting as it progressed.

According to Brooklyn, Victoria “danced inappropriately on me.”

Accounts of the dance describe Victoria allegedly “nuzzling” her eldest son’s neck.

Understandably, he wrote that he has no “wish tor reconcile” right now. That is pretty understandable.

No, Brooklyn Beckham does not wish to reconcile with his parents. Given the rest of his Instagram Story posts, that sounds very reasonable. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Why did she bother saying anything if it doesn’t really mean anything?

Brooklyn continued to speak to his mother after that, even as he and Nicola planned a small and private ceremony that his mother could not ruin.

Truth be told, remaining on speaking terms for any time after that sounds overly generous. Brooklyn said that it was only his family’s meddling in the media that prompted him to speak out.

It doesn’t sound like Victoria is ready to deny literally any of that. Or to confirm it. Or even to apologize.

One has to wonder why she chose to speak at all instead of passing on the question.

Her protestations that she’s always tried to be a good parent don’t really mean much in the face of the reality that Brooklyn has described.