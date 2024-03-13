Jenelle Evans to Police: HELP! My Husband is Stealing From Me!

Just when you thought it couldn’t get any uglier between Jenelle Evans and David Eason…

According to a police report obtained by our friends at The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Evans called local authorities in North Carolina on March 6 to report that Eason had stolen items from her that included the following:

Her drivers license, wallet and credit cards.

He refused to give them back at the time, as well.

To be clear, The Ashley emphasizes, Eason’s name is not in the actual police report.

But the document lists the alleged offender as a 35-year old white male who is a resident and, well… that’s David Eason.

The supposed crime took place on February 28.

Eason, for his part, has been living on his boat over the past several weeks because he’s facing a felony charge for reportedly strangling Jenelle’s 14-year old son, Jace.

He isn’t legally permitted to be near the teenager until this matter is settled.

The call to 911 that Evans placed on March 6 came days after she filed to separate from Eason.

In legal papers submitted to the court, Evans wrote that the spouses had been separated since February 23, at least partly due to “disturbing behavior” on the part of David Eason.

She went on to claim that Eason hasn’t cared for his biological daughter in any way since being forced to move to his boat… and that he also defied the aforementioned no-contact order on February 22.

“For the purpose of harassing or annoying plaintiff, defendant took plaintiff’s vehicle without her permission and told her to kill herself among other vile insults, which plaintiff filmed the interaction for her safety,” Evans says in this filing.

Earlier this week, meanwhile, Eason BLASTED Evans during a session on TikTok.

“Why did we split? Because Jenelle cheated on me. She’s been cheating for years, actually,” Eason told listeners/viewers, adding of his estranged wife:

“I am so happy to have my old friends back, that she pushed out of my life. It’s unreal, dude. Nobody wanted to come around me because of her.”

Eason then elaborated on how Jenelle feels about human being in general:

“She has a problem with every single person — every friend of mine, every family member of mine. She’s pushed them all out of my life.”

Eason went on to say he makes plenty of money on his own (by fixing boats, along with other ventures) and that Jenelle’s attitude “breaks a man.”

“She can go back and look in the mirror and learn, and maybe change,” added Eason.

“Maybe with the next guy, maybe she’ll tell him she’s sorry when she’s a f-cking bitch …there’s nothing positive about that woman.”

In response to this impressive rant?

“I’m just gonna sit here and continue to mind my own business, take care of my kids,” Jenelle said on TikTok.

“He can continue to harass me, try to show up to my house every day with cops, text me horrible mean texts everyday, take my things.

“The list goes on and on and on what nobody knows and I’m not here to just spew everything either.”