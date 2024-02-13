Jenelle Evans is certainly no stranger to legal and familial drama, but in recent months, the former MTV star has been dealing with even more turmoil than usual.

Over the summer, Jenelle lost custody of her eldest son, Jace Evans, after the teen ran away from her home multiple times.

On one occasion, after he was picked up by local authorities, Jace alleged that he had been assaulted by his stepfather, David Eason.

The 14-year-old was then placed back in the care of Jenelle’s mother, Barbara Evans, who has cared for him for most of his life.

These days, Jenelle is locked in a bitter and very public feud with Barbara.

And it seems that the never-ending hostility is beginning to take a toll.

Jenelle Evans Wages War Against Her Mother

Jenelle has lashed out at Barbara in numerous social media rants over the past month.

But on Monday, the mother of three abruptly changed her tone from angry to defeated, as she admitted that waging a war on multiple fronts is beginning to wear her down.

“Not going to lie … the amount of stress I’m under right now is insane,” Jenelle wrote in her Instagram Story.

“I can’t focus on posting any content right now.”

The post seemed to be Jenelle’s way of explaining why she hasn’t been posting as frequently as she used to.

Jenelle’s OnlyFans page is her family’s primary source of income, so the explanation might have doubled as a plea to her followers not to cancel their subscriptions.

“Just when you think you can get things under control … It goes the opposite way,” she added.

What’s Next For Jenelle and Her Family?

Jace is reportedly living in a CPS facility after running away from Barbara’s home.

Many commenters felt that Jenelle seemed inappropriately pleased by the news that Jace’s behavioral issues continued after he was placed with his grandmother.

As for David, he’s facing felony abuse charges, but Jenelle has continued to defend her husband of six years.

“He is being accused of some horrible, horrible s–t that is not true. I was there, my kids were there, everyone was there. You guys have no idea about the details,” she said on TikTok in October 2023, according to In Touch.

Jenelle went on to praise David for demonstrating “the most patience I’ve ever seen.”

“It just makes me really sad for David. Because David is like, he’s just taking all of these punches, rolling with it, not saying s–t,” she continued.

“I don’t blame him, and I feel really bad for him because my kids adore that man. My kids love that man so much.”

Jace and David’s fates both remain uncertain.

But no matter what the courts decide, it seems that Jenelle’s troubles will still be far from over.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.