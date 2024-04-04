Jenelle Evans Claims David Eason Killed Another Family Dog, Serves Ex With Order of …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Back in 2019 Jenelle Evans’ husband, David Eason, shot and killed her pet dog, a small French bulldog named Nugget.

At the time, Jenelle defended David’s actions, and they both claimed that the dog presented a dangerous threat to their children and needed to be put down.

These days, however, Jenelle is singing a very different tune.

Last month, Jenelle separated from David, alleging publicly that he was an abusive, cheating alcoholic.

Now, Jenelle is claiming that David recently took the life of yet another of her beloved pets.

Jenelle Evans: David Eason Killed My Dog. Again.

According to a new report from The Sun, Jenelle has obtained a protective order against David.

In court documents obtained by the outlet, Jenelle’s attorney describes an incident in which David ran over her dog, an event that she claims was witnessed by David’s teenage daughter.

“David has an argument with Jenelle outside of house in the driveway,” the complaint reads.

“David storms off, gets into Jenelle’s Toyota Sequoia to drive away without asking Jenelle’s permission, pulls out really fast, ran over a puppy, and killed it,” the description continues.

“Kids were at school but stepdaughter [David’s daughter Maryssa, 16] was home at the time and witnessed the dog dying. David also witnessed the dog dying.”

Jenelle previously referenced the incident in a social media post.

At the time, she seemed to suggest that the dog was Maryssa’s pet, writing:

“Why don’t you ask him what he did to 2 of the puppies? He wants to talk sh-t about me well he’s the one that didn’t keep them safe. One of them was his daughters [sic].”

The legal complaint goes on to allege that Jenelle has PTSD as a result of her years of coping with David’s violent outbursts.

Jenelle claims that David “has exhibited emotionally abusive behavior to and in the presence of the minor children.”

She says that his “behavior causes a heightened level of anxiety for all three children in the home, and he has a history of physically acting out to include punching or hitting holes and walls, throwing objects, stealing items from Jenelle.”

David Gets Served

In addition to being served with the protective order this week, David was reportedly served with papers that formalize his legal separation from Jenelle.

A source tells In Touch that David was served with the papers on his boat, where he is currently residing.

“David was served with Jenelle’s complaint for separation, as well as a complaint for a domestic violence protective order,” says the insider.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.