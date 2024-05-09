When it comes to Nicola Coughlan and weight loss (or gain), she’d rather people mind their business.

From Derry Girls to Barbie, Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan is an absolute success.

Unfortunately, way too many people on social media seem to focus upon her body shape instead of her actual accomplishments.

It’s weird and overwhelming. And Nicola would love for it to stop — for her, and for countless other women.

Nicola Coughlan attends the “Bridgerton” Season 3 launch on the grounds of Milton Park Country House on April 21, 2024. (Photo Credit: James Gourley/Getty Images for Netflix)

Nicola Coughlan has focused her activism upon body liberation

During an April interview with The Irish Times, Nicola Coughlan was happy to discuss society’s constant, toxic policing of women’s bodies.

People have been commenting on the shape of her body for years. Sometimes, the comments are ostensibly positive. But en masse, it becomes overwhelming.

She has asked people before to keep these opinions to themselves.

Nicola Coughlan attends the screening of “Big Mood” at Charlotte Street Hotel on March 13, 2024. (Photo Credit: Joe Maher/Getty Images)

In 2018, Nicola Coughlan expressed her dismay when the British Theatre Guide‘s critic (a man) commented on her weight in a review. In response, she received an apology.

But when asked whether things have improved in the several years since then, Nicola replied with a very honest and blunt “No.”

She explained: “People love to undermine women and their hard work.” Truth!

Nicola Coughlan attends the ERDEM show during London Fashion Week February 2024 at The British Museum on February 17, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

If you ask Nicola Coughlan, society’s twisted fixation with weight and body size has not changed

“So I don’t think anything has improved unfortunately,” Nicola reasoned.

“But,” she added, “the only thing I can try and do is just go out there and do the best I can do with every job I’m given.”

Nicola then continued: “And to hopefully get as many different roles as I can.”

Nicola Coughlan attends the world premiere of “Renegade Nell” at Everyman Borough Yards on March 26, 2024. (Photo Credit: Joe Maher/Getty Images)

“All I care about is the work,” Nicola then affirmed.

“Bodies change,” she pointed out. It can be easy for an actor’s professional brand to become tied to their body shape, but that can be an industry hazard.

Some actors work themselves into lifelong health problems trying to remain extremely muscular, or profoundly slender. Or they yo-yo between extremes during (and between) projects. That exacts a terrible toll upon the body and mind.

Nicola Coughlan attends the “Big Mood” New York Premiere at The Whitby Hotel on April 04, 2024. (Photo Credit: Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)

Remember, Nicola Coughlan is an actor

“If I lose weight or gain weight or I do anything it’s no one’s business,” she correctly affirmed.

“All I care about is doing good acting,” Nicola emphasized.

“And,” she concluded, “being judged on that.”