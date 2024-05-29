Kylie Kelce, Jason’s Wife, Fights With Fan Asking For a Selfie: Watch

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Kylie Kelce has fans now, and those fans apparently are ready to FIGHT!

Over Memorial Day weekend, Kylie and her ex-footballer hubby, Jason Kelce, attempted to enjoy a relaxing beach vacation with their family.

What started out as a low-key date night turned into a screaming match in the parking lot when a woman asked Kylie for a selfie.

While some might see this as an overreaction, we applaud Kylie for knowing her boundaries – and for sticking up for herself!

Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce attend Thursday Night Football Presents The World Premiere of “Kelce” on September 08, 2023. (Photo Credit: Lisa Lake/Getty Images for Prime Video)

Kylie Kelce’s Fight With a Fan: Watch As Women Scream Over A Selfie

It all went down in the little beach town of Margate City, N.J., over Memorial Day weekend.

Jason and Kylie were enjoying a date night without their kids, when a woman asked them for a selfie, according to Philladelphia-based podcast “Word to the Wise.”

It’s a common request from admirers, to be sure, but according to bystander accounts, the couple were either sitting in “traffic or in their car” when the woman tried to get their attention.

Meaning it wasn’t really the most appropriate time. Still, these same bystanders told the podcast that Kylie “politely” declined, and that set the woman off in a big way!

Let’s Go To The Tape!

The podcast obtained footage of the heated exchange, where Kylie and the woman can be seen yelling at each other outside of the cars.

At one point, a man attempts to restrain the fan, who starts hurling threats at Kylie.

“I don’t care who you are, you will never be allowed in this town,” the woman threatened Kylie, who replied, “I can smell the alcohol on your breath. You’re embarrassing yourself.”

Meanwhile, the former Philadelphia Eagles star let his wife handle things, staying out of the confrontation, a few feet back

Onlookers were adamant that “the Kelce’s did nothing wrong and were so polite,” according to “Word to the Wise” podcast.

You wouldn’t catch us messing with Kylie Kelce, that’s for sure! And again, just because she and her husband are famous, doesn’t mean they owe anyone anything. They’re allowed to live for themselves!