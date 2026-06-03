Karen Bass, Spencer Pratt, Nithya Raman: Who Won the LA Mayoral Primary?

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Maybe we all died in 2012 and are slowly realizing that we’re in hell?

The Los Angeles mayoral primary was Tuesday.

Technically, results are still coming in. Votes are still being counted.

But it looks like Spencer Pratt is going to remain a looming threat to the people of LA for months — at least.

Spencer Pratt visits “Fox & Friends” at Fox News Channel Studios on May 28, 2026 in New York City. (Photo Credit: Getty/Fox News)

Who were the frontrunners for mayor of America’s second largest city?

As of early Wednesday morning, crystal merchant and former reality TV villain has won 30.4% of the vote.

This was the primary race.

Pratt is, as of early on Wednesday coming in at second place, behind incumbent mayor Karen Bass.

Bass has 34.8% of the vote. She is in first place — for now.

This places him ahead of City Councilwoman Nithya Raman, who brought in 22.3% of the primary vote.

There are hopes, however vain, that the remaining votes could make a difference.

Raman could end up with more of the vote than Pratt.

That would be good news for the residents of Los Angeles, as Raman has a solid platform, obvious experience in office, and seems to be a very genuine person.

If that happens, she will end up facing Karen Bass in a runoff election on November 3.

As it stands, however, it appears that people in Los Angeles and all across the country are going to have to continue remembering that Pratt exists for the next five months. Like we said, maybe we’re all in hell.

Hoping for the best for the people of Los Angeles

Pratt and his wife, Heidi Montag, famously blew through millions of dollars, earning and losing a fortune on The Hills.

Many have questioned his qualifications to be mayor. Simply put, he doesn’t seem to have any. LA’s mayor oversees America’s second-largest city. It is not an entry-level position.

He is also just a deeply unpleasant person, on-screen and off. If you’ve been following his antics for years, you know this.

In British slang, a prat is a person who is stupid or foolish.

We mention this for no particular reason.

It’s hard to say whether Pratt wants this gig for his ego, as part of some broader grift, or if he has actually convinced himself that he would be good at being mayor.

Many have likened his campaign to Donald Trump. The comparisons — bluster, mysterious funding, no qualifications, reality TV — are obvious.

Truth be told, 30% isn’t a ringing endorsement. Particularly not with left-leaning votes split between Raman and Bass.

Meanwhile, many other eyes are on the gubernatorial race. Those hoping for California to have a good governor with solid promises — like Steyer — appear to be having to settle for worse.

Living in a democratic republic has its ups and downs. Hopefully, come November, the voters of Los Angeles will restore a little hope in humanity by kicking this guy to the curb.

He’s promised to leave LA if he loses! Make him another city’s problem!