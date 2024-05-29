Nicole Kidman Makes Out With Zac Efron In Steamy Trailer For New Netflix Flick

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Who had Nicole Kidman making out with Zac Efron on their 2024 Celebrity Bingo card?

Congrats, you’re a winner! But really, aren’t we all!

Netflix has released the trailer for its next romantic comedy and it has a little something for everyone: Nicole’s incredibly acting, cameos from legendary Oscar winners, and Troy Bolton shirtless.

Between this and Bridgerton, Netflix is all about the STEAM in 2024!

Nicole Kidman as Brooke Harwood, Zac Efron as Chris Cole, and Joey King as Zara Ford in the new film, ‘A Family Affair’ (Tina Rowden / Netflix © 2023)

‘A Family Affair’ Trailer: Nicole Kidman & Zac Efron Make Out in Front Of Joey King

A Family Affair stars Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron, Joey King, Liza Koshy and the incomparable Kathy Bates.

From the producers of Anyone but You, the movie follows Zara (King), who discovers that her single mom Brooke (Kidman) is having an affair with her self-absorbed, movie star boss Chris Cole (Efron).

From the trailer, it’s clear that the chemistry between Nicole and Zac is palpable. And in case you were concerned, there’s not shortage of steamy scenes. Making out at parties, scorching looks over romantic dinners. And then there is the obligatory “caught in the act” scene where Zara walks in on her mom mounting her shirtless boss.

We’ve come a loooong way from East Side High!

As it turns out, A Family Affair is not the first time Zac and Nicole have shared the big screen together. And, it won’t be the last!

In 2012, the pair starred alongside each other in the indie flick, The Paperboy. Next year, in 2025, they’ll reunite again in The Butler.

Although originally slated for release in November of 2023, A Family Affair was pushed to 2024 due to WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Looks like it was worth the wait!

A Family Affair releases on Netflix on June 28th, 2024.