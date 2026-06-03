Jenelle Evans Lives In Florida Now, Possibly With David Eason

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It was less than two years ago that Jenelle Evans moved to Las Vegas from North Carolina.

But now, Jenelle has once again proven her fondness for budget vacation destinations for families from New Jersey by relocating to Florida.

Yes, the troubled Teen Mom 2 star confirmed the move in a recent Instagram video.

Reality TV Star, Jenelle Evans, Celebrates Divorce with a party at Spearmint Rhino on June 12, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images for Spearmint Rhino New York City)

And according to Jenelle, the decision to leave Nevada came down to a desire for a fresh start and a change in lifestyle.

“I am a Florida girl now. You guys probably saw it all over the Internet that I moved from Vegas to Florida,” Jenelle stated in the video.

“A lot of the main reasons why …I moved to Florida is because I do have my scuba diving license and I love to go snorkeling.

“I’ve been to Florida, I don’t know, like 15+ times in my life. I’ve been to Saint Thomas like five times. So, really, Florida gives me Saint Thomas vibes,” Ms. Evans continued (via The Ashley’s Reality Roundup).

“I also wanted my kids to grow up around that, kind of like I did in North Carolina, because I grew up on Oak Island for so long,” she continued. “I definitely wanted them to be around swimming with the dolphins, swimmin’ with manatees…”

But it’s not just the move itself that’s raising eyebrows. It’s who helped her make it happen.

David Eason — the ex-husband she spent years publicly accusing of abuse, and the man she once sought a restraining order against — was seen helping her pack up and move across the country.

Jenelle attempted to explain that as well.

Jenelle is still wheelchair-bound following a mysterious injury, and she says David was simply hired to help with the move and was assisting as a co-parent. She insisted that his involvement was practical rather than romantic and downplayed suggestions that the pair have fully reconciled.

“One thing I do want to mention that everyone’s asking me and bringing up is, ‘Oh my God, I saw her all over TMZ with her ex. Oh my God, he was at her house!’” Jenelle went on, adding:

“My knee is still out of commission. I’m still in a wheelchair,” Jenelle explained. “…long story short, I can’t pack by myself. You think I’m gonna hobble around and pack my whole house? No. So, I hired movers and I hired David.”

This is the same David whom Jenelle accused in court of possessing material related to the sexual exploitation of a minor, allegations she made under oath in 2024. David has never been charged in connection with those accusations.

It’s also the same David who faced felony child abuse charges related to allegations involving Jenelle’s son Jace.

So when Jenelle says he was merely acting as a moving helper, critics have questions.

While Jenelle says the move was her choice, online observers have theorized that other factors may have played a role, including housing issues and ongoing family complications.

Meanwhile, the move has already created tension with at least one former friend.

Teen Mom alum Briana DeJesus recently made it clear that she has no plans to rekindle her friendship with Jenelle, citing concerns about David’s presence in her life.

At this point, Jenelle continues to insist that everything is fine.

But given her history with David — and the very serious allegations she’s made against him in the past — many fans remain skeptical.