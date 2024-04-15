Is Kyle Richards REALLY Quitting ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’?

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Kyle Richards quitting Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? Is that even possible?

The answer, it would seem, after 13 seasons, could very much be yes.

Has Kyle finally had enough of the reality life? And why make a change now?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards dials up her aggression at the Season 10 Reunion special. (Bravo)

Kyle Richards On Leaving ‘RHOBH’: ‘How Can I Keep Doing This?!’

She joined the cast of RHOBH in 2010 and hasn’t missed a season since. While many thought after the show highlighted Kyle Richards’ villainous side in season 12 she would call it quits, she stuck with it another year.

But after that dramatic season, Kyle admitted in interviews that she was giving serious consideration to walking away.

“I always say, ‘I don’t know,’ and each season I think, ‘Well maybe I can do one more,'” she shared at the time.

“And sometimes I’m just like, ‘How can I keep doing this?’ especially when I get really upset,” Kyle added.

Kyle cited times when she gets upset “like this last season when we ended.”

When Season 12 wrapped, she felt that it was finally her last time filming as a Real Housewife.

Kyle recalled: “I was like, ‘There’s absolutely no way. I’m done. I’m finished. I want to live my life in peace. I can’t take this.'”

…. but then she did another season.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards expresses palpable shock at what she is hearing. (Bravo)

Kyle Richards Quitting: Why Season 13 of RHOBH Might’ve Been Her Last

Fast forward to now, and Kyle has finished the 13th season of RHOBH. Season 14 is almost a certainty, but the question remains, will Kyle return.

When asked out about her return, Kyle admitted to E! News that she’s deflecting the conversation until she’s ready to have it.

“I, personally, am just trying not to think about it,” she told the outlet.

“Because I need a break from all of that. As soon as the reunion finished and wrapped up, Buying Beverly Hills started, so I just kept having in my face over and over again. I’m like, ‘I just need a break.’ Whenever they talk about it, I’m like, ‘Too soon, guys!'”

Maybe too soon for her, but for everyone else on the edge of their seat, they just want to know now!

The Signs That Kyle Is Done

While nothing is confirmed, Kyle dropped a huge hint that she’s finished with her role on the reality series when she announced she was moving out of Los Angeles in January 2024.

“I’m going to choose some place to live that is more conducive to what brings me happiness,” she told Bravo at the start of the year. Now, how can someone be a Real Housewife of a city if they don’t live in the city?

The move comes on the heels of some big changes in Kyle’s life over the passed year.

She is currently separated from husband of 27 years Mauricio Umansky, telling the Today Show that no “one big thing” caused the split, but that change was really what she needed now.

“We do love each other very much and have a lot of respect for each other, so that makes it even harder to make a decision like that.”

So, change of marital status, change of address – combine that with the fact that there a rumors she’s dating another woman all sounds like perfect fodder for a new season.

And yet, it may also be a big sign that’s she’s ready for a new chapter of her life entirely.

Even Kyle’s Family Thinks She’ll Leave Soon – Maybe

It is difficult to imagine what The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills would look like without Kyle.

She has such specific relationships — both positive and negative — with so many members of the cast.

Kyle has been part of the show’s defining moments since the beginning.

To hear Kathy Hilton tell it to E! News, anyone in the Kyle Hive who is worried can probably rest easy.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards issues a grim warning about how the season turns out. (Bravo)

“She works so hard,” she reflected.

“And,” Kathy admitted, “you kind of finally sometimes go, ‘Well, maybe this is it.'”

“But I think she’ll be back,” Kathy stated.

“I think that she is the show,” she suggested.

Kathy may be a little biased when discussing her sister, but she is far from alone.

We’d hate to see her go too!