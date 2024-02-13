Taylor Swift shared a very special Travis Kelce video … which marks a relationship milestone.

The Super Bowl victory party included more than just Taylor Swift singing with Travis Kelce.

As it turns out, it also led to Taylor “accidentally” taking her own parents clubbing with Travis, his family, and a lot of other celebrants.

She captured it — and Travis — on video. Take a look:

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs hugs Taylor Swift after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024. (Photo Credit: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are somehow more ‘official’ than before, thanks to this video

On TikTok, Taylor Swift took things social media official with Travis Kelce.

Yes, believe it or not, she has not posted photos or videos him to her social media before Monday, February 12.

(Why TikTok and not Instagram? Right now, her Instagram is an austere promotional gallery for The Tortured Poets Department, her upcoming LP.

@taylorswift accidentally going clubbing with your parents is something everyone should try at least once in their life ♬ original sound – Taylor Swift On TikTok, Taylor Swift posted Travis Kelce for the first time … and joked about “accidentally going clubbing with your parents.”

Taylor and Travis went public with their entanglement in September of last year. But that was all in public appearances — not on social media.

As for the video itself, Taylor found herself in a Vegas nightclub on Sunday night. She was there with Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs to celebrate the Super Bowl victory.

Taylor’s parents, Scott and Andrea Swift, were also there. It was a larger party than Taylor had initially envisioned.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs and Taylor Swift embrace after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in overtime during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024. (Photo Credit: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Taylor’s video shows Travis Kelce, her parents, and more in a VIP section at a busy, noisy club.

Taylor made an “oops” expression to the camera, indicating that she had misjudged that sort of celebration this would be.

“Accidentally going clubbing with your parents is something everyone should try at least once in their life,” Taylor then joked in the caption.

Taylor Swift kisses Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end #87 Travis Kelce after the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 11, 2024. (Photo Credit: PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Travis Kelce’s team was victorious on Sunday, facing off against the 49ers and winning. Judging by the score, it was a fairly close game.

It’s funny that Travis’ team won just months after, for millions, Taylor Swift “put football on the map,” creating at least some interest for a lot of first-time Super Bowl viewers.

Not a conspiracy theory, just an entertaining coincidence. This turned out to be the highest viewed Super Bowl in history, and arguably Taylor was the true winner.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs (L) celebrates with Taylor Swift after defeating the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024. (Photo Credit: Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

During post-game celebrations, Travis Kelce belted out his own cover of “You Belong With Me,” one of Taylor’s classic songs.

“Why can’t you see?” he sang before making eye contact with Taylor, mouthing: “Are you in love with me?”

The two were pointing at each other throughout the song. It was, by all accounts, a very cute moment. One among many.