Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Desperate for Parents to Reunite: Could Brad & Angelina Do It?

Shiloh hopes that her famous parents will reunite just in time for her adulthood, a report claims.

Recently, sad rumors have circulated, claiming that 17-year-old Shiloh Jolie-Pitt wants to bridge the gap between her parents.

Despite Brad Pitt’s alleged abuse of Angelina Jolie and, eventually, of two of Shiloh’s brothers, she’s allegedly hoping that they’ll reconcile. Or at least, make nice and end their legal battle.

A new report says that Shiloh’s birthday wish is for Brad and Angelina to get along.

On May 27, 2024, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt turns 18

A new report by Life & Style alleges that the teenage daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie wants them to end their divorce war. As a birthday present.

“Shiloh used to be pretty quiet about it, but now she’s taking a stand,” an alleged inside source claimed.

“And,” the purported insider continued, Shiloh is apparently “telling both of them they need to get it together and grow up.”

According to the report, Shiloh hopes for this because of the ongoing — and damning -revelations stemming from the ongoing Jolie-Pitt legal battle.

The 2016 trip from France to Los Angeles, during which Brad Pitt allegedly attacked his then-wife, choked one of their sons, and struck another in the face, led to the end of the famous family.

More recently, court documents yielded the unsurprising allegation that Pitt was abusive prior to the incident on the plane. What made the plane flight different was that the domestic violence also extended to the couple’s children, court documents describe.

The more revelations from court documents, the worse that Brad Pitt appears

Immediately after the 2016 flight, a concentrated PR effort seemed desperate to frame Angelina as some sort of cold-hearted ex who was meanly divorcing poor Brad for no good reason. Unlike more recent smear campaigns following celebrity divorces, it was alarmingly successful.

But the longer that Pitt and Jolie continue to butt heads in court over, among other things, that one French vineyard, the more grim revelations will continue to emerge. None of them cast Pitt into a positive light.

Between that and how some of his own children despise him, the legal struggle is not helping Pitt’s public image. And there’s only so much that high-priced PR firms and crisis management consultants can do about that.

“Shiloh’s sick and tired of their arguing and is demanding they figure out a way to get along, or at least be civil to each other,” the inside source claimed. “She is begging them to do it for her sake!”

According to the insider: “Shiloh’s old enough to know they’re feuding over the place in France and knows that they speak only through lawyers, and she’s had enough. All she wants is for them to get along.”

The source added: “She has spent most of her life seeing them argue and she can’t take it anymore. She’s begging them to think of her and her siblings and finally bury the hatchet!”

Does Shiloh really want her parents to reunite? After everything?

We of course cannot confirm the report that claims that she wants her parents to get along. Clearly, brothers Maddox and Pax do not feel the same way.

On the one hand, it’s not at all uncommon for some children to side with the objectively worse parent. Human instincts are complex and sometimes cause people to ignore harm done to their loved ones and to themselves. Love is not always rational.

At the same time … it’s entirely possible that sources on this topic are misinformed. Someone supporting Brad Pitt could certainly put out stories purporting that (some of) his children don’t fully hate him. We just don’t know.