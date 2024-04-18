Tyler Cameron Destroys Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist: You’ve Let Down All of …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Tyler Cameron has a few words for Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist.

And none of them are positive.

The aforementioned reality stars captured the hearts and minds of ABC viewers everywhere this winter when they met, fell in love and then got engaged on The Golden Bachelor.

And then?

Tyler Cameron visits Sirius XM at SiriusXM Studios on September 20, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

They announced they were divorcing just three months after getting married.

“Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations, and we’ve looked closely at our situation, our living situation,” Gerry began on Good Morning America last Friday.

“And we’ve kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it’s probably time for us to — dissolve our marriage.”

Yes, Turner and Nist allegedly split because they couldn’t agree on a place to live together, and long distance simply didn’t work for them.

Gerry Turner on his wedding day, which was filmed for ABC. (ABC)

Cameron, a runner-up on The Bachelorette Season 15, said on SiriusXM’s Happy Hour in response to this news that Gerry and Theresa have basically let everyone down.

“Three months?! They make all my relationships seem very long,” he said on air. “You know what I mean? Like, golly, I’m a dating expert compared to them.”

A little self-deprecation there from a guy who has been romantically linked to Hannah Brown, Gigi Hadid, Anastasia Karanikolaou, Paige Lorenze and Kristin Cavallari.

Cameron went ahead and came down harder on the ex-spouses, too.

Theresa Nist sits with Gerry Turner in this scene from The Golden Bachelor. (ABC)

“They put a stain on love and Bachelor Nation because it was the most wholesome…

“Like, it brought so much joy back to The Bachelor of not this like, people wanting to go on just to be influencers, that like brought like joy and true love,” the 32-year-old explained.

“And then they just pulled the rug right out from under us.”

Almost no couples who get engaged on either The Bachelor or The Bachelorette make it down the aisle.

But many did think things would last a lot longer for Turner and Nist, simply because of their age and experience and how they didn’t seem to be on the show for fame or fortune.

Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner got married! On television! (ABC)

“Gerry and Theresa don’t want to change their ways,” Cameron said, citing the contrasting living arrangements.

“He doesn’t want to leave Indiana where his family is and she doesn’t want to leave, I think she’s New Jersey…Like it’s just two stubborn old people, you know?

“And when you get older you get more stubborn.”

For her part, Nist has tried to help critics see the silver lining in what she and Turner went through on the show and also afterward.

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist are no longer married. (ABC)

“It was one of the most incredible experiences of my life,” Theresa wrote on Instagram April 15. “And I truly thought it was going to last forever.”

Nist added:

“For everyone else who is confused and angry and who does not understand,” she continued, “please try to find it in your heart to understand and to try a little kindness.

“Not just for me but for the world and for everyone you encounter.”