Sofia Boutella Partner: Who Is the ‘Rebel Moon’ Star Dating?

Who is the current, lucky partner of Sofia Boutella?

Sofia Boutella has starred in masterful films like Atomic Blonde, disappointments like The Mummy (2017), and currently on Netflix’s Rebel Moon saga.

She is beautiful and talented. And she often keeps her private life under wraps.

Here’s everything that we know about her dating life.

Sofia Boutella attends Netflix’s Rebel Moon Part Two: Songs Of The Rebellion Album Release Event at Knockdown Center on April 03, 2024. (Photo Credit: Noam Galai/Getty Images for Netflix)

Sofia Boutella has a partner: Who is he?

In 2019, an inside source opened up to People to share that (then) 36-year-old Sofia Boutella is dating Keean Johnson.

“They started dating about a year ago, but broke up for a short period in between,” the insider shared at the time.

According to the source: “They’re super happy together and seem to be getting serious.”

Keean Johnson arrives at the “Midway” Special Screening at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on October 20, 2019. (Photo Credit: Marco Garcia/Getty Images for Lionsgate Entertainment)

The news about their relationship broke after Sofia Boutella and Keean Johnson appeared at the Los Angeles premiere of Robert Rodriguez’s Alita: Battle Angel.

Keean, who was in his early twenties at the time, had starred in the film as a morally conflicted scrapper — and the titular character’s love interest.

Sofia and Keean did not exactly confirm the relationship news. However, they did tag each other on Instagram at the time alongside some playful captions.

Sofia Boutella attends the World Premiere of “Argylle” at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on January 24, 2024. (Photo Credit: Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images)

Are Sofia Boutella and Keean Johnson still together?

Sofia and Keean have both avoided public commentary in the years since that 2019 report came out.

However, without a breakup announcement or any evidence that the two have dated others, many conclude that they remain together.

For that reason, most conclude that they are still together. If they have gone their separate ways, then they have kept a breakup and any possible rebounds or other partners a secret. That’s impressive if true!

Keean Johnson attends the premiere of Showtime’s “Waco: The Aftermath” at Crosby Hotel on April 12, 2023. (Photo Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Keean Johnson is arguably the less well-known of the two. His television work includes The Fosters, Nashville, and Euphoria.

Sofia Boutella remains a talented and recognizable actor. She was one of the lead stars of Atomic Blonde and of Star Trek: Beyond (let’s face it — the only of that continuity of Star Trek films that feels like it likes being Star Trek).

Most recently, Sofia appeared in Argylle and in Netflix’s Rebel Moon series. She stars as the most central character, who bears the name Kora as well as the name Arthelais.

Boutella attends Netflix Presents: @NetflixGeeked Kickoff at Verizon Live at Super Bowl LVIII on February 08, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jeff Schear/Getty Images for Verizon)

‘Rebel Moon: The Scargiver’ is the second installment of the series

Sofia reprised her role in The Scargiver, which released on April 19 — the same day as Taylor Swift’s new album, The Tortured Poet’s Department. A popular release date, it seems.

The space opera has Star Wars vibes … but, truth be told, more science fiction savvy viewers see more elements of the Riddick films or even of Farscape.

To be blunt, Rebel Moon is not life-changing cinema. It’s not genre-defining work like Babylon 5 or The Expanse. But it also doesn’t have to be. It’s solid entertainment and we should enjoy every scrap of it that we get.