Brad Pitt is over the moon that 17-year-old Shiloh is moving in with him, a new report dishes.

It’s no secret that some of Brad Pitt’s kids hate him. It seems to stem from an ill-fated family flight back in 2016, one that shattered their family and ended a major Hollywood marriage.

However, in a family with several children, it’s not uncommon for siblings to not see eye-to-eye.

So, while some of Shiloh’s siblings are distancing themselves from daddy dearest, she’s reportedly moving in with him.

Angelina Jolie arrives for the State Dinner in honor of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, at the White House in Washington, DC, on April 26, 2023. (Photo Credit: STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is (reportedly) moving in with Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie share 22-year-old Maddox, 20-year-old Pax, 19-year-old Zahara, and 15-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox, along with Shiloh, their first biological child together.

Shiloh is 17. And, according to a report from In Touch Weekly, she’s moving into Brad’s $8.3 million Los Feliz mansion.

“Shiloh isn’t unhappy at Angelina’s, but she’s turning 18 soon and wants to shake things up,” the insider claimed in the March 22 report. “Plus, she adores Brad and has always been daddy’s little girl.”

Brad Pitt, star of the upcoming Formula One based movie, Apex, walks in the Pitlane prior to qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 17, 2023. (Photo Credit: Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images)

The source went on to note that Brad himself “was ecstatic when Shiloh told him the news.”

According to the insider, “Angelina wasn’t happy, but she knows Shiloh is a woman now and can make her own decisions.”

Notably, despite their extremely contentious divorce, Brad and Angelina live a short distance away from each other. In fact, they live close enough that any of the Jolie-Pitt siblings could simply walk a few blocks to visit each other.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt attends the Los Angeles premiere of MSNBC Films’ “Paper & Glue: A JR Project” at Museum Of Tolerance on November 18, 2021. (Photo Credit: JC Olivera/Getty Images)

This doesn’t have to mean that the siblings lose touch

“Shiloh can walk over at any time to see Angie and her brothers and sisters,” the source pointed out.

The report acknowledged that Shiloh’s siblings have mixed feelings. Like Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne seem to be on good terms with their father.

The three eldest siblings “still haven’t repaired their relationship” with Brad, the insider noted. That phrasing implies that the inside source expects that they will one day want to mend fences with their dad, for some reason.

Angelina Jolie waves during an event to mark the reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act at the East Room of the White House on March 16, 2022. (Photo Credit: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Zahara introduced herself as “Zahara Marley Jolie” at college.

Pax’s once-private “Father’s Day” post from just a few years ago blasted Brad Pitt as “a f–king awful human being.”

Though what appears to be an aggressive, years-spanning PR push framed Angelina as some sort of storybook villain, stealing the children from her ex, the adult children’s statements and behaviors suggest otherwise.

Brad Pitt arrives for the Formula One British Grand Prix at the Silverstone motor racing circuit in Silverstone, central England on July 9, 2023. (Photo Credit: ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP via Getty Images)

Doesn’t Brad Pitt have a girlfriend?

Ines de Ramon and Brad Pitt reportedly moved in together early this year. It was not long before she finalized her divorce from The Vampire Diaries alum and recurring Star Trek: Strange New Worlds actor Paul Wesley.

“Things may be a little awkward,” warned the inside source. “It seemed to be a good plan initially, but Shiloh doesn’t even know Ines.”

Meanwhile, the insider, who one can only assume has close ties to Pitt, added: “He’s thrilled SHiloh is moving in and he knows it will all work out.”