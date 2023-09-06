Joe Jonas Divorce Filing Kicks Off Apparent Sophie Turner Smear Campaign

This week, Joe Jonas filed to divorce Sophie Turner following days of speculation.

The Jonas Brother and the Game of Thrones alum had been together for seven years. They share two young daughters.

However, alongside the filing, there have suddenly been reports that seem to insinuate that Sophie is the “villain.”

Is this part of Joe’s high-powered divorce attorney’s strategy? Or is this just the way that our twisted world works?

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

An interesting new report came out this week.

TMZ shared that, according to a source, Joe Jonas chose to divorce Sophie Turner because she parties too much.

“She likes to party; he likes to stay at home. They have very different lifestyles,” the insider claimed.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City. (Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Joe filed for divorce on Tuesday. He also hired Tom Sasser, a powerhouse celebrity attorney (remember Tiger Woods’ divorce?).

The two have a prenup and two young daughters — one 3, the other just 1 year old.

But the suggestion that Sophie is somehow too much of a party girl to remain married has many people feeling suspicious.

Joe Jonas (L) and Sophie Turner attend the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Getty)

To be blunt, a lot of people on social media have observed that it looks like early reports are throwing Sophie under the bus.

Our society has a strong disposition towards blaming the wife, where applicable, in divorces. And if a mother of young kids is out partying instead of spending that time with her husband, that feeds into that narrative.

When it comes to celebrity divorces, the blame game almost always goes the same way. It’s making fans suspicious of anything on social media. Because it sounds like a one-sided smear campaign.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attend the 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 15, 2022 in Los Angeles. (Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Simply put, we have seen this kind of framing around a celebrity divorce before.

If anything, this is a mild example.

One of the most glaring examples of how this happens is the 2016 split of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

Angelina Jolie Pitt and Brad Pitt attend the opening night gala premiere of Universal Pictures’ “By the Sea” during AFI FEST 2015. (Getty)

In the space of one private plane ride, the two actors went from Brangelina to exes. Angelina reported him to the FBI for child-abuse.

And at least one of their children — the one old enough to legally make such a choice — has wanted nothing whatsover to do with him.

Any sane, reasonable person can draw conclusions from this. However, so much of the media narrative has attempted to cast Pitt in a sympathetic light that he could never deserve.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie attend a private reception as costumes and props from Disney’s “Maleficent” are exhibited in support of Great Ormond Street Hospital at Kensington Palace on May 8, 2014. (Getty)

Obviously, that’s far from the only example. There are too many examples to list. It keeps happening, and it will keep happening.

Part of it’s PR strategy. Part of it is the underlying misogyny that rots our culture from within.

And, to be blunt, a lot of people are gullible. If (hypothetically) your primary source on a trial between two exes is spiteful TikTok memes, you’re probably not well-informed.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attends HBO Max’s “The Staircase” New York Premiere at Museum of Modern Art on May 3, 2022 in New York City. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

But we should emphasize that … there’s a chance that Joe isn’t behind this at all. His divorce attorney might not, either.

It doesn’t take a bad woman or a spiteful partner to smear a woman in tabloid headlines. For that, look no further than Meghan Markle.

The British press in particular has spent years waging war against Meghan. Why? Because she exists. Because there’s a sick appetite among readers to confirm their existing, hateful bias against her.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscars party in this photo. (Getty)

In other words, it wouldn’t take Joe or his attorney or even TMZ (who would not knowingly report anything false) to want to make Sophie look bad.

There is a sizable audience that’s eager to tear apart Sophie, or any woman. Especially if she is, or was, married to a heartthrob. For years, Joe was the hottest Jonas Brother. Some of his fans will not be hinged about this.

The good news? It sounds like Joe and Sophie are looking to quash weird “speculation” about their divorce. So long as things stay this amicable, maybe fans will (for once) be normal about a famous divorce.