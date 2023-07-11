Brad Pitt Accused of "Looting," Acting Like "Petulant Child" in Angelina Jolie Lawsuit

Things remain very contentious between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

The superstars, who have been divorced for six years at this point, have been embroiled in a legal battle for several months over Château Miraval, a French winery they purchased together as spouses.

Back in 2022, Pitt filed a lawsuit against his ex and accused her at the time of trying to sell her share of this estate without informing him first.

Jolie is believed to have wanted out of this business due to Pitt’s alleged alcoholism and abuse.

Brad Pitt gestures as he speaks during the 48th edition of the Cesar Film Awards ceremony at the Olympia venue in Paris on February 24, 2023. (Getty)

Pitt has been in the process ever since of trying to gain majority control of the winery… only for Jolie’s former investment firm Nouvel — which holds her 50 percent stake in the company — to have recently called him out via a new court filing for a “so-far-successful plan” to “seize” this majority control.

Nouvel is claiming that Pitt froze them out and has wasted the company’s money with “millions on vanity projects, including more than $1 million on swimming pool renovations, building and rebuilding a staircase four times, and spending millions to restore a recording studio.”

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie attend a private reception as costumes and props from Disney’s “Maleficent” are exhibited in support of Great Ormond Street Hospital at Kensington Palace on May 8, 2014. (Getty)

According to lawyers representing the firm, Pitt’s “misconduct” got worse after Jolie sold her share in October 2021.

“Incensed that Jolie sold Nouvel to Stoli rather than him, Pitt has acted like a petulant child, refusing to treat Nouvel as an equal partner in the business,” the legal documents state.

In response to the drama, an insider close to the litigation told Us Weekly that the “looter” allegations against Pitt are “absurd” considering his history with the winery.

“It’s public knowledge that Brad has poured millions more into this business, building it from the ground up over the last decade,” the source explained.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are no longer married. This remains a stunning sentence to write. (Getty)

In February 2022, Pitt filed a lawsuit against Jolie because, according to the actor, she sold her shares in this winery after they previously agreed only to do so with each other’s approval.

He said back then that Jolie acted vindictive in nature by making such a decision.

Pitt and Jolie are still fighting over custody of their six children, too:

Maddox, 21, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 14.

(Getty)

Nouvel’s filing, meanwhile, alleges that Jolie “offered to sell her interest” to Pitt and “negotiated with him for months.”

However, “Pitt’s hubris got the better of him:

“He made an eleventh-hour demand for onerous and irrelevant conditions, including provision designed to prohibit Jolie from publicly speaking about the events that had led to the breakdown of their marriage.”

These events, we assume, center around the accusation that Pitt choked his kids and acted in a violent manner to them over the years.

