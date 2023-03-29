Nick Cannon: I Don’t Pay Child Support!

Nick Cannon has welcomed twelve children. He had five new children in 2022 alone.

His efforts to populate his own island nation involve six different women.

Many have assumed that, despite the obvious emotional toll that his constant conceptions will exact over time, at least this means that he’s providing financial care for the kids and for their assortment of moms.

Well, yes and no. See, Nick doesn’t actually pay child support.

Nick Cannon gave a recent interview to Hot 104.1’s The Home Team Morning Show. And yes, he talked about the obvious.

According to him, he does not pay child support to any of the six women with whom he has fathered children.

He does, he said, support them financially. But it is an informal arrangement. And it sounds like they have to ask for things.

“I’m not on the government,” Nick said in response to a question about his child support payments each month.

By “the government,” he likely means family court. Generally speaking, many parents — those who are not currently together or sharing finances — will come to a formal agreement on child-support. And if they cannot, a judge steps in.

To hear Nick tell it, giving each baby mama whatever they need — so long as they ask for it — is a preferable arrangement, even for them.

“It ain’t even about a monthly allowance or amount of money,” Nick added, “because I don’t give myself that.” What does that mean?

“What they need, they get,” he then insisted.

Nick then boasted that “There’s never been something that one of the mothers of my children has asked for and they didn’t receive.”

“That’s why they call me The Provider!” Nick then proclaimed, perhaps jokingly.

He then added: “Whatever you need.”

Is that a good system for a pair of co-parents? Maybe. Probably, even. The problem lies in when things sour. And that’s assuming that this unorthodox harem is actually as happy and feels as satisfied as he suggests.

Nick and Bre Tiesi welcomed a child together in July of 2022. Legendary Love was the name, by the way.

Then, just two months later, LaNisha Cole gave birth to Onyx Ice.

Only one week later, Nick and Brittany Bell welcomed Rise Messiah. And Brittany is a repeat customer — as the mother of Golden (born in 2017) and Powerful Queen (born in 2020).

If you have been counting along with this timeline, you know that it’s not over.

In November of 2022, Nick and Abby De La Rosa welcomed their daughter, Beautiful Zeppelin.

Abby, too, is a repeat customer — as the two already had the twins, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir.

And then, of course, are Nick’s 11-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe. He shares them with his ex-wife, Mariah Carey.

She stands out from the crowd because she is independently famous, because they married, and because her net worth dwarfs his by a comical degree.

Finally, Nick and Alyssa Scott welcomed Halo in December of 2022. The two mourned their son, Zen, a year earlier. Zen passed away from a brain tumor when he was just a baby.