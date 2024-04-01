Tori Roloff Breaks Silence on Divorce Rumors: What She’s Said About Split From Zach

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Are Tori Roloff and Zach getting a divorce?!

Tori Roloff feels this question has been asked and given a definitive answer, but apparently, it bares repeating.

Happily ever after! Despite what you may have heard, Zach and Tori Roloff are absolutely meant to be! (Image Credit: TLC)

Are Zach and Tori Roloff Getting A Divorce?

It feels like, every couple of months or so, this rumor starts getting tossed around.

Shortly after Zach and Tori announced they would be leaving Little People, Big World after the current season, fans are worried they’re equally done with their marriage.

But for Tori, this matter really should be settled, especially since she addressed these concerns LAST YEAR.

“I have no idea what is happening on the Internet right now,” Tori began in a video shared via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

Without directing any followers to links/stories that speculated on the state of her marriage to husband Zach, Tori referred to any chatter about a possible divorce as “blasphemy.”

“That’s crazy talk,” Tori added.

“Don’t fall for it. My husband and I are definitely together and we definitely love each other and I’m definitely hanging out a little bit longer.”

Tori and Zach Roloff have three kids. And they are each adorable! (TLC)

Tori & Zach’s Marriage: Not Without It’s Problems

On an episode of Little People, Big World that aired last season, Tori did express a great deal of frustration with Zach.

“When you have a lack of sleep and you feel like you’re sinking and failing as a mother, it can be frustrating,” she said on air, emphasizing the awful feeling of “mom guilt” after what can feel like a bad day of parenting.

On the same installment, Tori went on to say how upsetting it was for her when she yelled at her kids because she didn’t feel like she “ever” yells, to which Zach started laughing …. and Tori, half-joking, asked him to leave.

After some back and forth about her irritation with Zach’s response, Tori told her husband:

“This is why I get overwhelmed, honestly Zach… you don’t give me any credit for anything.”

This was a bit awkward for some folks to watch play out.

But it’s a rather huge leap to go from a small marital tiff… to an actual divorce.

“Don’t believe everything you read,” Tori concluded in her clapback video.

Except, maybe, what you read on Tori’s Instagram account, that is.

Tori Roloff cuddles up here with one of her children on Little People, Big World. (TLC)

Happy Wife, Happy Life

Last July, Tori honored her seven-year wedding anniversary with a tribute to Zach.

“11 years of knowing you,” wrote Tori to open her sweet caption, continuing via a list of the couple’s impressive achievements:

7 years of marriage. 3 kids (+1). 3 houses. 1 incredible ride.

The plus-one in parenthesis is a reference, we presume, to the daughter Tori and Zach lost to a miscarriage in early 2021.

It was a tragic turn of events, but the reality stars then welcomed their third child — a son named Josiah — in April of last year.

“I love you more this year than I did last, and fall more in love with you every sing day @zroloff07,” added Tori.

“You are the best husband to be and father to our kids and I couldn’t have asked for a better life partner.

“Happy anniversary babe uh!! here’s to many more years together!”

She then concluded by adding the hashtags #storyofzachandtori #zandtpartyoffive.

The Future for Zach and Tori

Of course, no one knows what is down the road for the pair.

Will they stay together or will Tori want a divorce? No one knows the future, but they seem solid.

Will they have another baby? Could be!

Will they each fix their relationships with Matt? Um, that one is harder to see.

But after deciding to leave the show and starting a podcast of their own, they have started a new chapter for themselves where anything is possible.

Here’s hoping their love can survive it. It has already survived so much!