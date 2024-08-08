Nick Cannon Wants Mariah Carey Back, But ‘She Don’t Want Me’

A Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey reconciliation would be big news. But it’s also very unlikely.

Nick Cannon has 12 children. Two of them, his first two, were with legendary singer Mariah Carey.

It’s been many years since the two were a couple.

Cannon freely admits that he’d love to get back with his most famous ex. But he also knows that she doesn’t feel the same way about him.

Nick Cannon attends the 2023 BET Soul Train Awards on November 19, 2023. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Mariah Carey was Nick Cannon’s first wife, and is mother to his first children

In 2016, Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey finalized their divorce. They had married eight years earlier, in 2008.

Together, the two share twins Moroccan “Roc” Cannon and Monroe “Roe” Cannon. The twins are now 13 years old, and are the eldest of Cannon’s many children.

In a new interview, Cannon is talking about his hopes that he and Mariah could get back together.

Nick Cannon attends Prime Video & Culture Rated Hosts Intimate Dinner for the Series Premiere of new series “Counsel Culture” on June 04, 2024. (Photo Credit: Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Amazon)

Speaking to E! News, Nick Cannon declared “we belong together” while speaking of ex-wife Mariah Carey.

Would he get back with her if he could?

“Yes, absolutely,” Nick Cannon said. “Be stupid if I wouldn’t.”

Nick Cannon attends the 60th Anniversary Of The March On Washington at the Lincoln Memorial on August 26, 2023. (Photo Credit: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

So why haven’t Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey gotten back together?

“She don’t want me,” Nick Cannon said bluntly.

His co-host, Courtney Bee, then quipped: “Yeah, you done left and had like 10 kids.”

Indeed he did. In fact, Nick Cannon had five kids in 2022 alone.

Nick Cannon then joked that he has conceived “A whole baseball team.”

(A simple internet search tells us that there are typically 26 players on a baseball team roster; we hope that he is not declaring his ambitions)

“Like, ‘No, you can’t come back home,'” he added. There is a marked difference between dating while having kids and considering dating an ex, with whom you share kids, after having a newsworthy number of children with five other women.

Nick Cannon visits SiriusXM’s ‘The Howard Stern Show’ at SiriusXM Studios on April 10, 2023. (Photo Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

How do his baby mamas get along?

Brittany Bell, Abby De La Rosa, Bre Tiesi, LaNisha Cole, Alyssa Scott, and Mariah Carey have all given birth to Nick Cannon’s children. According to him, these women get along in an “amazing” way.

“But that’s the thing, I don’t expect them to,” he admitted.

“I think that’s the thing that people might always think that it would be that,” Nick Cannon stated. “But it’s like everybody lives their own life, before me and after me.”

Honorary race car driver, Nick Cannon poses for photos during pace car training prior to the NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on October 15, 2023 (Photo Credit: Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

“So I think that’s how you keep the peace and everybody moving,” Nick Cannon suggested. “Like everybody worried about themselves and not worried about what someone else is.”

He then affirmed: “As long as the kids are happy and they have the strongest understanding, I think that’s what makes sense. You gotta operate out of that.”

As for Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey coparenting, he lamented: “We gonna be done soon. We got teenagers now. I’m about to shed a tear. It’s happening too fast.”