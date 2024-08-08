Nick Cannon Wants Mariah Carey Back, But ‘She Don’t Want Me’

A Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey reconciliation would be big news. But it’s also very unlikely.
Nick Cannon has 12 children. Two of them, his first two, were with legendary singer Mariah Carey.
It’s been many years since the two were a couple.
Cannon freely admits that he’d love to get back with his most famous ex. But he also knows that she doesn’t feel the same way about him.
Mariah Carey was Nick Cannon’s first wife, and is mother to his first children
In 2016, Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey finalized their divorce. They had married eight years earlier, in 2008.
Together, the two share twins Moroccan “Roc” Cannon and Monroe “Roe” Cannon. The twins are now 13 years old, and are the eldest of Cannon’s many children.
In a new interview, Cannon is talking about his hopes that he and Mariah could get back together.
Speaking to E! News, Nick Cannon declared “we belong together” while speaking of ex-wife Mariah Carey.
Would he get back with her if he could?
“Yes, absolutely,” Nick Cannon said. “Be stupid if I wouldn’t.”
So why haven’t Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey gotten back together?
“She don’t want me,” Nick Cannon said bluntly.
His co-host, Courtney Bee, then quipped: “Yeah, you done left and had like 10 kids.”
Indeed he did. In fact, Nick Cannon had five kids in 2022 alone.
Nick Cannon then joked that he has conceived “A whole baseball team.”
(A simple internet search tells us that there are typically 26 players on a baseball team roster; we hope that he is not declaring his ambitions)
“Like, ‘No, you can’t come back home,'” he added. There is a marked difference between dating while having kids and considering dating an ex, with whom you share kids, after having a newsworthy number of children with five other women.
How do his baby mamas get along?
Brittany Bell, Abby De La Rosa, Bre Tiesi, LaNisha Cole, Alyssa Scott, and Mariah Carey have all given birth to Nick Cannon’s children. According to him, these women get along in an “amazing” way.
“But that’s the thing, I don’t expect them to,” he admitted.
“I think that’s the thing that people might always think that it would be that,” Nick Cannon stated. “But it’s like everybody lives their own life, before me and after me.”
“So I think that’s how you keep the peace and everybody moving,” Nick Cannon suggested. “Like everybody worried about themselves and not worried about what someone else is.”
He then affirmed: “As long as the kids are happy and they have the strongest understanding, I think that’s what makes sense. You gotta operate out of that.”
As for Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey coparenting, he lamented: “We gonna be done soon. We got teenagers now. I’m about to shed a tear. It’s happening too fast.”