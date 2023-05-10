Nick Cannon Insists He’s Present for ALL His Children, Makes $100 Million a Year

It’s not just that Nick Cannon has had twelve kids with half a dozen mothers. Or that he welcomed nearly half of those babies in 2022.

A lot of people don’t think that the reality of this has set in with him. Especially after Cannon’s child support revelations.

He says that he’s tired of being portrayed as a villain. He says that those who say that he couldn’t possibly be a dad to so many children in so many households are just plain wrong.

And he also claims that he makes $100 million every single year.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 25: Nick Cannon speaks onstage at Hip Hop & Mental Health: Facing The Stigma Together at The GRAMMY Museum on June 25, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Recently, Nick Cannon sat down for an over-the-top interview with the Los Angeles Times.

“I hear all the time: ‘You can’t be present for all those children,'” he admitted. Right. The laws of time and space still apply.

“So therefore I get this deadbeat dad title,” Cannon then complained. That label may be a little hyperbolic — unless he’s not providing for them all as he has claimed.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 10: Nick Cannon visits SiriusXM’s ‘The Howard Stern Show’ at SiriusXM Studios on April 10, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

However, Cannon insisted that he maintains a schedule to see each of his children.

He says that he ends up driving them to and from different things — from school to social visits to extracurricular activities.

According to Cannon, his moonlighting as a chauffeur for his kids dictates more than just his mileage. It also determines where he sleeps each night.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 25: Nick Cannon attends The Recording Academy’s Black Music Collective, MusiCares And Universal Hip Hop Museum Host Hip Hop & Mental Health: Facing The Stigma Together at The GRAMMY Museum on June 25, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Cannon described how he will sometimes just crash at whichever house he visits last.

In the interview, he says that he keeps clothes at the homes of each of these women.

Oh, and he says that he purchased the houses for them. (Did he purchase them for the women or for them to live in, because that is an ownership question … and pretty important when determining whether anyone is getting a raw deal)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 16: Nick Cannon attends 2022 Fox Upfront on May 16, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

So this either means that Nick Cannon and his assortment of baby mamas are all on good terms …

… Or, it means that he has enough one-sided financial control (such as owning the houses in question) that it’s his decision. (Obviously, Mariah Carey would be exempt from that second possibility. Her net worth could eat his and remain hungry)

Either way, Cannon claims that “because everybody’s so busy, nobody’s looking to have sex with me. Everybody’s focus is the children.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 25: Nick Cannon attends The Recording Academy’s Black Music Collective, MusiCares And Universal Hip Hop Museum Host Hip Hop & Mental Health: Facing The Stigma Together at The GRAMMY Museum on June 25, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Earlier this year, Cannon claimed that he spends $3 million a year to financially support his children (despite not doing any formal child support payments). However, in this interview, he alleged that he spends even more.

“That’s not a lot of money,” he characterized. “When you think about my lifestyle, I have to generate at least $100 million a year.” And he claimed that he is, comparing himself to Ryan Seacrest.

Nick Cannon certainly has many sources of revenue, including pricey TV gigs. At the same time … people can say just about anything in an interview. The mothers of his various children might back him up … or describe things very differently.