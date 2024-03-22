Kate Middleton has cancer.

The Princess of Wales ended all questions about her recent surgery and subsequent absence from public life on March 22 by releasing a two-plus minute that revealed this stunning diagnosis.

“I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you, personally, for all the wonderful messages of support and for your understanding whilst I have been recovering from surgery,” Middleton said in her first official appearance since undergoing abdominal surgery in January.

“It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family.”

Kate Middleton announces that she is receiving a preventative course of chemotherapy for cancer on March 22, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

From there, Kate explained post-operative tests just over two months ago “found cancer had been present.”

She went on to say she’s in the “early stages” of a course of preventative chemotherapy and that she and husband Prince William took time to outline the situation to their kids: Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

It’s all very sad.

And we hope it makes those behind those Kate Middleton conspiracy theories feel sort of awful about themselves.

Perhaps she mishandled aspects of this diagnosis… but can anyone blame her? She was likely taking orders from Kensington Palace, and, in the end?

The mother of three is sick.

Kate Middleton and Prince William arrive for the Royal Variety Performance before the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall on November 30, 2023 in London.’ (Photo by Aaron Chown – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Following Middleton’s admission, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry — neither of whom is really talking to Kate these days — released a simple statement of sympathy on Friday.

“We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace,” it reads.

Prior to releasing this message, an insider had told People Magazine that Markle and Harry had no idea what was going on with their estranged family member.

“They are aware of everything that goes on back in England, but are being left out of any details regarding Kate,” this source said. “There is clearly no trust.”

Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the Christmas Morning Service at Sandringham Church on December 25, 2023. (Photo Credit: Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

In the aforementioned video, the 42-year-old said that, at the time of the procedure, her condition was thought to be non-cancerous, something the Palace even said in its initial statement on the topic.

However, further testing found that cancer had been present.

“My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment,” she continued.

“This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.”

Catherine, Princess Of Wales is seen during the opening of Evelina London’s new children’s day surgery unit on December 5, 2023. (Photo Credit: Ian Vogler – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

This unexpected reveal by Middleton comes not long after King Charles also announced he had cancer.

According to a recent report, Charles has prostate cancer and only had two years to live.

We cannot verify that information at this time.

But we wish Kate Middleton and King Charles nothing but the best.