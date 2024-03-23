They’ve done it again, folks.

On Friday, Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden announced via Instagram that they have expanded their family, revealing to followers the arrival of a son named Cardinal.

The exciting reveal came just about three years after the spouses confirmed they had welcomed their first son, Raddix, thanks to the help of a surrogate.

Cameron Diaz at NBC Studios on April 6, 2016 in New York City. (GETTY)

“We are blessed and excited to announce the birth of our son, Cardinal Madden,” wrote the stars on March 22, adding at the time:

“He is awesome and we are all so happy he is here! For the kids safety and privacy we won’t be posting any pictures- but he’s a really cute ☺️We are feeling so blessed and grateful.

“Sending much love from our fam to yours. Best wishes and Good Afternoon!!”

This was a joint statement, as you can see below:

We can only assume that, once again, Diaz and Madden used a surrogate to turn their parents dreams into a reality.

Since becoming a mother, meanwhile, Diaz has shifted her focus from her acting career to family.

This is what she told CBS News in 2002:

“When you’re doing something that you know and you’ve done well and you know how it works — and it’s consumed your whole life for so long — it’s kind of a nice thing to kind of go, ‘You know what? Let me just step back for a second, take a look at what the whole picture looks like for me, and what are the things that I could do better and be more engaged with that would make me feel more whole?’

“And I did that.”

Benji Madden attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of “All Of Those Voices” at The Ford Amphitheatre on May 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Getty)

After we learned about Raddix, sources told Us Weekly that Diaz and Madden had been trying for kids for a very long time — via via IVF, acupuncture and supplements.

Hence their excitement when they were able to at least go the surrogate route.

“They went through so much to get to this point,” this insider told this tabloid in January 2020.

“Cameron feels like this baby is truly a miracle.”

Cameron Diaz is on the red carpet here for the world premiere of that 2014 film, Annie. She looks great. (Getty)

“I’m so grateful and so happy, and it’s the best thing ever,” Diaz also gushed of motherhood in a 2020 Instagram Live.

“I’m so lucky to do it with Benj and we’re having the best time. I’m thrilled.”

Describing her musical spouse as “amazing,” she added, back then: “I’m so lucky he’s my baby’s father. He’s incredible.”

We’re so very happy for Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden! Congratulations!