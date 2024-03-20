Kate Middleton’s medical records are the subject of an investigation after it was revealed that at least one staff member at The London Clinic attempted to illegally access the documents.

According to UK newspaper The Mirror, the staff who attempted to access Kate’s files unlawfully were intercepted in the act.

It’s the latest strange development in the increasingly bizarre scandal that media outlets have dubbed “Kate-gate.”

As you’ve likely heard by now, Kate has been absent from public life since January, when she underwent an unspecified abdominal surgery.

Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales chats with well-wishers after attending the Royal Family’s traditional Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church on the Sandringham Estate in eastern England, on December 25, 2023. (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

In the weeks that followed, the royal family was plagued by scandal and speculation.

Kate Middleton Coverup Leads to Conspiracy Theories

Earlier this month, a photo of Kate that was posted on Instagram — likely with the goal of satisfying curiosity about her condition — was found to have been heavily edited.

Catherine, Princess of Wales arrives to attend the “Together At Christmas” Carol Service” at Westminster Abbey in London on December 8, 2023. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images)

This past weekend, video of Kate shopping at a farmer’s market with Prince William was shared by several media outlets, but many believe the woman in the clip is actually a lookalike hired by the royal family.

Conspiracy theorists alleged that a woman named Heidi Agan may have served as Kate’s stand-in, but Agan denies any involvement with the video.

Kate Middleton’s Medical Records: What Happened, and What’s Being Done About It?

Catherine, Princess of Wales attends The “Together At Christmas” Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 08, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

According to a report from People, “senior hospital bosses” alerted Kensington Palace of the security breach and noted that a thorough investigation would take place.

“This is a major security breach and incredibly damaging for the hospital, given its unblemished reputation for treating members of the royal family,” a source told the outlet, adding:

“The whole medical staff have been left utterly shocked and distraught over the allegations and were very hurt that a trusted colleague could have allegedly been responsible for such a breach of trust and ethics.”

Catherine, Princess of Wales at an evening reception for members of the Diplomatic Corps at Buckingham Palace on December 5, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Jonathan Brady – Pool / Getty Images)

“This is a matter for The London Clinic,” a palace official told People when reached for comment.

“We firmly believe that all our patients, no matter their status, deserve total privacy and confidentiality regarding their medical information,” said a hospital spokesperson.

It may be quite some time before Kate and Kensington Palace are willing to publicly address her hiatus from royal duties.

Catherine, Princess of Wales attends The “Together At Christmas” Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 08, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

But sadly, the desperate search for answers that led to this security breach will likely continue until some of the mysteries surrounding Kate have been solved.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.