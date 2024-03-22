It isn’t every day that Andy Cohen disses someone as high-profile as Prince William. But William is not the most popular — or sympathetic — royal at the moment.

On Friday, March 22, Kate Middleton revealed her cancer diagnosis after months of eerie silence and somewhat justified conspiracy theories regarding her disappearance.

The public didn’t buy the official story about her recovery from surgery. That suspicion was spot-on. Similarly, a lot of the public aren’t buying the idea that Prince William has been entirely faithful.

Andy Cohen doesn’t sound like he’s bought those claims, either. He’s put the Prince of Wales on blast, with a blistering comparison to King Charles.

Andy Cohen has some thoughts about Prince William

During the Friday, March 22 episode of his Daddy Diaries podcast, Andy Cohen addressed the longstanding infidelity rumors about Prince William.

The salacious claims earned William nicknames like the “Prince of Pegging” and simply “Peggy,” referring to an alleged sex act that he preferred with Marchioness Rose Hanbury.

Years after the story broke, Hanbury has denied the alleged affair. Critics of the secretive and bizarrely influential royal firm have debated how meaningful any official statements on this story could possibly be.

Andy Cohen specifically delved into speculation that Kate’s absence from public life could have some connection to William’s alleged infidelity.

“It all seems to come back to this lady Rose who he’s had an affair — who he allegedly had an affair with,” Cohen said, rephrasing to more legally safe phrasing as he spoke. Smart!

Andy then pointed to the timeline of William and Kate’s romance before they ultimately married.

Prince William wasn’t always in a rush to marry Kate Middleton

“Don’t forget he broke it off with [Middleton] after they dated for years and sowed his wild oats for a time and then went back to her,” Andy recalled.

There is truth to that: Prince William and Princess Kate did break up in both 2004 and in 2007, reconciling both times.

Some fan theories suggest that William resolved to marry Kate and “lock it down,” as it were, once he realized that his hairline was receding. That is, perhaps, a mean-spirited theory.

Andy Cohen doubled down on shadiness with a reference to King Charles famously cheating on William’s mother, Princess Diana. The other woman in that relationship is now his wife, Queen Camilla.

The Bravo exec called William “his father’s [son].” That line can, on rare occasions, be a compliment. Certainly not in this instance.

Andy is not the first to imply that William has followed his father’s footsteps with the Marchioness of Cholmondeley. Even if most of us try to avoid pronouncing that particular name (it’s pronounced “Chumlee,” which is infuriating) at all costs.

Andy Cohen’s diss of Prince William came out before Kate Middleton shared her news

In a video that took many in the public by surprise, the Princess of Wales revealed on Friday, March 22, that she had cancer.

According to her claims in the video, the abdominal surgery in January and subsequent tests had detected the presence of cancer.

So she, like her father-in-law, King Charles, has cancer and has been undergoing treatments for it.

Of course, Kate’s revelation comes after months of speculation, concern, and bungled PR opportunities.

It’s clear that, initially, the royal firm intended to withhold this information from the public. The family did so for months, hoping that a blatantly phony family portrait would silence questions. It didn’t.

With that in mind, people are less willing to believe anything coming out of that family. It wasn’t so long ago that (allegedly) Kate herself was claiming to have caused the photoshop fail. The royal firm will say what it wants to the public, and nothing else.