Justin Bieber Flirts on Instagram With Someone NOT His Wife!

According to Hailey Bieber, everything is just fine between herself and her husband.

The model recently pushed back against speculation that her marriage to Justin Bieber was in trouble by writing a message online.

She described these claims were “made out of thin air … come from the land of delusion” and added:

“I know it may be fun feeding into these stories. But just know they’re always false.”

Justin Bieber skates in warmups prior to the 2024 NHL All-Star Game on February 03, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

That’s encouraging, for fans of the couple who want to see Justin and Hailey last forever.

But now critics have a new cause for concern.

Justin Bieber Flirting With Another Woman?

Earlier this week, Madison Beers shared Instagram videos of herself being surprised with a cake on stage in honor of her 25th birthday.

Bieber, for his part, commented on the post with a simple “Hbd,” adding a party hat emoji, heart-eye emoji and melting-face emoji.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Now, to be clear, Justin and Madison have been friends for a very long time.

Heck, he even played a large role in discovering Beers when she was only 13 years old.

Despite what has come across as nothing more than a friendship between the singers, some observers claimed Justin’s remark was “flirty” and that Hailey would be “pissed,” with one user stating:

“Sure [the heart-eye emoji] can be used platonically, but it’s also very widely used for flirting, and quite obviously so.”

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

We doubt this innocent response would have stirred up any controversy at all if not for the aforementioned Bieber marriage rumors.

Justin’s Marriage May be on The Rocks!

But flirting with another woman might not be the biggest problem facing Justin at the moment.

Just a few days ago, you see, Hailey’s father asked folks to pray for his daughter and her husband.

The spouses also looked VERY unhappy alongside each other at the Super Bowl in February, while anonymous insiders have been questioning their future for awhile now.

Here’s a look at Justin and Hailey at the big game:

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber watch Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 11, 2024. (Photo Credit: PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Last month, an insider told In Touch Weekly that Hailey believes her husband to be “clingy” and thinks “Justin relies on her so much for his emotional and psychological wellbeing.”

This same individual then took things a step further, alleging:

“There are times Hailey just wants to end it so she can be on her own again.”

Between fighting over past loves and old bad behavior — while also disagreeing over when to have kids — the spouses “have had a lot of ups and downs. Friends are surprised they’ve lasted this long,” In Touch concluded.

This may be true.

But it doesn’t mean Justin has a thing for Madison Beers, okay?