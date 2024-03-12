Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr: ALL Over Each Other at Oscars Party!

Odell Beckham Jr. sky-rocketed to athletic fame back in 2014 when he made a truly incredible one-handed catch in a professional football game against the Dallas Cowboys.

This past Sunday night, however?

The wide receiver made headlines by using two hands.

How come, you might be wondering?

Kim Kardashian attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Because these two hands were wrapped around the waist of Kim Kardashian.

Kardashian and Beckham, who were first linked romantically back in September, attended the Vanity Fair post-Oscars party on March 10.

According to video footage obtained by TMZ from the gathering, Kim caressed her alleged lover’s face with her hands at one point, while Beckham held on tightly to the reality star and the two danced to some music.

By all accounts, this was the strongest public display of affection between the celebrities since rumors of their relationship started to spread early last fall.

Odell Beckham Jr. attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

The Sun, meanwhile, reports that Kardashian and Beckham left the party together.

We’ll leave it to our readers to figure out why this might have been the case and where they might have been going from there.

In November 2023, Kardashian was spotted at Beckham’s 31st birthday party.

Then, during Super Bowl weekend just over five weeks ago, Kim and Odell were photographed at a hotel after together sneaking into a shindig somewhere in Las Vegas, where the big game was held.

Kim Kardashian attends 2023 GQ Men of the Year at Bar Marmont on November 16, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Right around this time, we heard that things were getting serious between Kardashian and Beckham.

However, neither side has said a word about the romance… and it sounds like neither will any time soon.

Beckham, you see, has a child with ex-girlfriend Lauren Wood and “they both want to avoid any speculation that he left Lauren for Kim — branding Kim a homewrecker,” an insider recently told The Sun.

This same source added:

“Kim and Odell have moved from casual dating to being exclusive.”

Kim Kardashian attends the Fontainebleau Las Vegas Star-Studded Grand Opening Celebration on December 13, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for Fontainebleau Las Vegas)

Kanye West may want to stop reading at this point, but here is how that same report wrapped up:

“Kim and Odell wanted to make sure this wasn’t just a fling. Their connection is real.

“Kim hasn’t been this happy in a very long time.”