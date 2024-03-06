Hailey Bieber Breaks Silence On Marriage Rumors: These Stories Are LIES!

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Whatever is going on with Hailey Bieber and her marriage to Justin, she’s tired of hearing people’s theories.

In late February, Hailey Bieber’s own family was asking fans to pray for her marriage to Justin. Reports made it clear that something was amiss.

Obviously, fans and critics of the Biebers have both been speculating as to what’s going on with them. It could seemingly be anything from marital troubles to health problems or a crisis of faith.

Hailey sees a lot of these rumors, including when people present them as “fact.” And she’s had enough of people theorizing about her marriage.

There are so many Justin and Hailey Bieber marriage rumors

Having seen numerous stories claiming to have insider knowledge on her marriage, Hailey Bieber is clapping back on TikTok against Bieber divorce rumors.

“Just FYI,” Hailey began on her Instagram Story late on Tuesday, March 5, “the stories and constant ‘blind items’ I see on TikTok are 100% of the time wrong.”

She described these claims as “made out of thin air … come from the land of delusion.”

“So,” Hailey continued, “I know it may be fun feeding into these stories.”

She claimed: “But just know they’re always false.”

Hailey concluded with a seemingly snide “xx sorry to spoil it.”

Hailey Bieber is at least partially right

To be clear, “blind items” often prove to be factual. Sometimes, people connect the dots and realize that something horrible is happening months or years before it becomes public knowledge.

Years before #MeToo, Louis C.K.’s (admitted) sexual misconduct was the subject of a blind item. It did not name him, but people who read it realized that it could only be describing him.

At present, we don’t know which specific “blind items” she saw on TikTok. And we don’t know if those are true or not.

However, what Hailey is right about is that people should seldom be getting their news from TikTok.

Don’t follow a celebrity trial on TikTok. Don’t get medical advice on TikTok. That algorithmic nightmare app is extremely efficient at feeding people disinformation, and can radicalize people much faster than YouTube’s worst self-help to neo-nazi pipeline algorithms.

If there’s a specific creator who posts videos about their experiences in a war or cooking or something, great! But unless they’re an entertainment news expert, they might just be someone making things up on the spot.

But the Hailey Bieber marriage rumors aren’t just coming from TikTok

In late February, Hailey’s notorious father, Stephen Baldwin, took to his own Instagram Story to to re-share the post from a man named Victor Marx. Marx is a social media personality who founded his own Christian ministry.

The original post called for prayers for Justin and Hailey and for their marriage, suggesting that the actual literal devil was engaging in spiritual warfare against them.

Notably, he added that Hailey’s mother, Kennya Baldwin, participated in these prayers. Which, if true, means that it looks like both of Hailey’s parents were feeling concern.

Reports have suggested that Hailey and Justin did not like that Stephen was amplifying this message — thus worsening rumors about their marriage.

Hailey clapping back at “blind items” seems to suggest that these reports are true. Just as Stephen’s post seems to suggest that widely reported worries about the Bieber marriage have some sort of substance to them.

That said, we do have to acknowledge that Stephen Baldwin is probably not a reliable source for information on most topics. But if Hailey and Justin want people to understand their marriage … the only option is to directly address the divorce rumors.