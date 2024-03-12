Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Concert Film Streaming Soon? Where To Watch

When will the Bey Hive be cable to stream Beyoncé’s Renaissance concert film in the comfort of their own home?

Shortly after Taylor Swift announced that her Era’s tour film was headed to Disney+ for streaming. Beyoncé fans started demanding answers for when they could stream their favorite movie of 2023.

Beyoncé’s film Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé premiered on Dec. 1 in theaters to huge numbers, but there is no denying that once a project gets to streaming, it hits the widest audience.

BeyoncÃ© performs at the 94th Oscars in 2022. ((Photo by Mason Poole/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images))

So, when will the concert film stream? And where? Here’s what we know.

When is ‘Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce’ Coming to Streaming?

Beyoncé’s film opened with $27.4 million ($6.4 million from overseas cinemas) in its first weekend, according to Deadline.

To the credit of her mastery, it stands to be as big of a success for the lucky streamer that will carry it.

Unfortunately, so far, no official announcement has been made yet on when it will be made available.

The exclusivity contract with AMC that ensure it would only play in theaters for a designated amount of time ended on January 1, 2024. So, the movie is free and clear to make a move.

But as we said, no official date has been announced.

The rumor is, however, that the film could drop around the same time as Bey’s new country album, Act II.

That’s happening on March 29th. So, fingers crossed!

Beyonce at Coachella in 2018. ((Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella))

Where Will ‘Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce’ Stream?

Again, this is anyone’s guess at the moment, but there are some strong contenders.

The last concert film she did, Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé, is currently still on Netflix. It would make sense for the films to live together in one place.

However, Black Is King: A Film by Beyoncé, the 2020 visual album she put together after working on the live action Lion King is on Disney+. It would be nice to have Beyonce and Taylor in the same place, would it not?

Other Beyonce Concert Films

While we wait for Renaissance to show itself, there are a many other movies by Bey to enjoy.

Aside from Homecoming on Netflix and Black is King on Disney+, you can also watch Life is But a Dream on Prime Video, Live at Roseland: Elements of 4 on Apple TV, and a personal favorite, her iconic Lemonade film, which is still available on Tidal.

Bottom line, everyone should just be watching Beyonce as much as possible. Get on it.