Janelle Brown is “Honored,” Overwhelmed by Support in Wake of Son’s …

Janelle Brown has shared a new Instagram post in tribute of her late son, Garrison.

The long-time Sister Wives cast member took to her social media account on Saturday in order to share a carousel of photos from the Nevada National Guard’s ceremony that honored the 25-year old following his death by suicide on March 4.

The ceremony was held on Sunday at the Clark County Armory in Las Vegas.

Garrison Brown and his mother, Janelle, on Sister Wives. (TLC/Youtube)

Via this heartfelt message, Janelle included photos of soldiers folding Garrison’s burial flag, standing at attention and presenting her with the flag as she teared up beside her son Hunter Brown.

The montage also included snapshots of soldiers standing beside a picture of Garrison and a lone pair of boots.

It’s all just so very sad.

“It’s been hard to get my brain to work properly again. I am so grateful for the outpouring of love and support I’ve received these last three weeks. The support has been overwhelming. I am honored,” Janelle wrote in her caption.

The TLC personality continued as follows:

“So many of you shared stories of your loved ones. So many of you wrote of your thoughts and prayers. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.

“Garrison was honored by family members and by his National Guard Unit last Saturday at a celebration of life ceremony. He would have loved it.”

The son of Janelle and Kody, Garrison died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound early this month.

Janelle Brown is featured here on the Sister Wives tell-all special. (Image Credit: TLC)

According to friends of the reality star, Garrison had fallen into Depression prior to his death, drinking heavily most nights.

He sent a troubling text message the day before taking his own life… which prompted Janelle to reach out to her other kids and ask them to check on Garrison.

His brother, Gabriel, volunteered to do so — and then later discovered his sibling’s corpse in his Flagstaff, Arizona apartment.

Again: So very, very sad.

Garrison Brown died by suicide at age 25. RIP. (Image Credit: TLC)

Concluded Janelle in her latest upload:

“I am sharing some of the photos. Many you have already seen a lot of these online, often with snarky comments accompanying them. But this was a beautiful moment for us.”

Previously, the mother of six told fans that she had been moved to tears by their outpouring of support.

“I’m being told about everyone’s donations to @highcountryhumane @arkcatsancutary in Garrison’s name,” Janelle wrote at the time, citing an animal shelter in the area.

“Thank you for all your generosity. It means so much. The cats he adopted from both agencies were so important to him. He loved being a cat dad.”

Garrison Brown is pictured here on an episode of Sister Wives. (TLC)

Janelle attended her son’s memorial a few weeks ago alongside Garrison’s father, Kody, his brothers Gabriel, Hunter, Logan and members from the 1st Squadron, 221st Cavalry, to which Garrison belonged.

We continue to send our best wishes to Janelle and all members of the Brown family.

May Garrison rest in peace.