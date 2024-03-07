Garrison Brown: Final Text Message Freaked Out Mother, Sparked Grave Concerns

Reading Time: 3 minutes

We have an update on the death of Garrison Brown.

And it’s unfortunately a heartbreaking one.

As previously reported, Brown committed suicide this week at the age of 25… as local authorities in Flagstaff, Arizona confirmed on Wednesday that the Sister Wives star had taken his own life on March 5.

Garrison Brown is pictured here on an episode of Sister Wives. (TLC)

In response to the stunning development, parents Janelle and Kody Brown wrote the following on Instagram:

“Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown. He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him.

“His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”

Meri Brown later echoed this same sentiment.

Janelle Brown appears on a 2022 episode of Sister Wives. (Image Credit: TLC)

Now, meanwhile, TMZ has obtained a copy of the police report that details Garrison’s suicide and has relayed one disturbing detail to the public.

According to this document, Brown sent a text message to friends the day before he shot himself that read:

“I want to hate you for sharing the good times. But I can’t. I miss these days.”

Janelle reportedly was NOT a recipient of this text… but she quickly learned about it and it sparked major concern in the TLC personality.

Janelle Brown spills some tea here on just how and why Kody dumped her. (Image Credit: TLC)

Janelle reached out to her son shortly afterward and the two did chat for a short period of time. We cannot verify exactly what they discussed.

However, this talk only created more worry for Janelle.

TMZ reports she therefore asked son Gabriel to go check on her brother.

By the time Gabriel arrived in Flagstaff, though, it was too late. The police has stated that Gabe discovered his brother’s corpse.

Janelle Brown addresses the camera in this confessional from Season 18. (Image Credit: TLC)

Elsewhere in this same article, TMZ writes that Garrison’s roommates have been interviewed and they claim to have heard a “pop” sound on Monday night … yet did not think it was a gunshot, which is why the deceased reality star was not found until the next day.

The roommates also disclosed that Garrison had been dealing with substance abuse, with one of them claiming Garrison “drinks every night.”

This same roommate (named Addison) said she and Garrison had been talking of late about Depression.

The report went on to say that Addison “stated that he knew that [Garrison] was having problems with his ex-girlfriend and that he was not a very happy person.”

Kody didn’t get along with Garrison at the time his son took his own life. (TLC)

We do not want to speculate about something so personal and serious.

It was well documented on Sister Wives, however, that Garrison clashed with dad Kody over the latter’s strict COVID-19 restrictions, which severely limited how often his kids could see their friends and/or significant others.

In a confessional interview at one point in 2022, Janelle expressed concern over her sons’ lack of connection with their father as a result of these family rules.

“I have worried about my boys’ mental health. Gabriel feels everything very, very deeply. But he’s also the kid who doesn’t say anything,” Janelle said back then.

She later added that Garrison “just seems angry or sadder, like, he’s not as happy-go-lucky as he used to be.”

These words, sadly, seem more prescient and eerie now than ever before.

May Garrison Brown rest in peace.