Diddy Returns to Social Media as Sex-Trafficking Investigation Expands to Include 1999 …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

What is P Diddy being accused of? The list keeps growing and now, his sorted history is being trudged up as well.

Diddy returned to social media over the Easter holiday. It was a surprising move, given the ongoing investigation into his alleged sex-trafficking activities.

It also comes on the heels of a new report suggesting that authorities are taking a closer look at an infamous 1999 shooting.

Here’s the latest.

Sean “Diddy” Combs performs after being presented with the keys to the city by New York Mayor Eric Adams in Times Square on September 15, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

What is P Diddy Being Accused Of?

As you’ve likely heard by now, several former associates have filed lawsuits against Diddy, accusing the music mogul of various acts of abuse and sexual assault.

Last week, the allegations prompted federal investigators to launch a sex-trafficking probe that included raids of two of Diddy’s homes.

Despite initial rumors to the contrary, Diddy has not fled the country, nor has he been arrested.

His future remains uncertain, however, as the legal issues that have brought Diddy a world of unwanted attention show no signs of going away.

In fact, according to a new report from the New York Post, the investigation into Diddy’s alleged criminal behavior is set to expand to include an incident that nearly landed him behind bars 25 years ago.

Diddy Probe to Reinvestigate 1999 Shooting?

Diddy performs onstage during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)

On December 27, 1999, Diddy was arrested along with then-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez, bodyguard Anthony “Wolf” Jones, and friend and fellow rapper Jamal “Shyne” Barrow following a shooting at a New York City nightclub.

Diddy was eventually acquitted at trial, but Shyne wound up being sentenced to 10 years in prison for his role in the shooting.

Now, the Post claims, “the infamous shooting and the trial could possibly be re-investigated as part of a sweeping federal probe into Combs, now 54 and called Diddy — whose past includes more than one mysterious shooting.”

Diddy and Taylor Swift attend the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for MTV)

“They’re corroborating everything they can. But everything past and present is on the table with Mr. Diddy right now,” New York criminal defense attorney Michael Discioarro tells the Post.

The shooting and trial were sources of daily headlines at the time, coming at a time when the media’s interest in Diddy and Lopez’s relationship was already at its peak.

“Her mother was yelling at J.Lo in Spanish, and she was really mad at Jennifer. I heard her say, I told you not to get involved with (him),” former NYPD Det. Derrick Parker told the Post at the time.

Jessie James Combs, Chance Combs, Diddy, D’Lila Combs and Justin Dior Combs attend the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

It’s unclear exactly what aspect of the current investigation has prompted the alleged reopening of the nightclub shooting probe.

Diddy Breaks His Silence on Instagram

News of the expanded investigation comes on the heels of Diddy’s highly unexpected return to social media.

Diddy performs onstage at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the mogul posted a photo of his youngest child on Instagram, along with a caption reading:

“HAPPY EASTER from Baby Love.”

It was Diddy’s first post since the highly publicized raids on his home. Needless to say, he made no mention of his mounting legal woes.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.