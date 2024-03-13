Janelle Brown “Brought to Tears” Over Response to Son’s Tragic Suicide

Janelle Brown has shared a new tribute to her son.

A few days after Garrison Brown’s funeral — which took place on March 9 and which featured members of the Sister Wives family remembering the late 25-year old — Janelle uploaded two new images of Garrison on Instagram.

These snapshots included a number of her child’s cats, along with photos of the websites of both High Country Humane and Ark Cat Sanctuary in Flagstaff, Arizona.

Garrison Brown is pictured here on an episode of Sister Wives. (TLC)

“I have been brought to tears again. I’m being told about everyone’s donations to @highcountryhumane @arkcatsancutary in Garrison’s name,” Janelle wrote in the caption of her post on Tuesday.

“Thank you for all your generosity. It means so much. The cats he adopted from both agencies were so important to him.

“He loved being a cat dad.”

As confirmed by local authorities in Flagstaff, Garrison’s body was discovered on March 5 by his brother (after Garrison sent a worrisome text message to friends) inside of his home in Arizona.

The police reported that Garrison died via an “apparent suicide.”

Janelle and Garrison’s dad, Kody Brown, broke this awful news in a joint statement that read as follows last week:

“Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown. He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him.

“His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away.

“We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”

Garrison Brown took his own life at age 25. RIP. (TLC)

A short time later, Janelle shared a second social media post in honor of her son.

The mother of six hearkened back her last holiday gathering with all of her and Kody’s kids, putting out into the world a picture from a family photo shoot.

“I had all my children together last Christmas,” Janelle captioned her March 8 Instagram post.

“It was amazing as it’s hard with everyone’s busy lives to coordinate time like this.

“I am extremely grateful now that we had pictures taken.”

Janelle Brown appears on a 2022 episode of Sister Wives. (Image Credit: TLC)

Other members of the Sister Wives family has also spoken out on multiple occasions over the last several, heartbreaking days.

In a post on Instagram Sunday, for example, Christine Brown remembered Garrison by sharing her own family photos and writing:

“Every photo with Garrison in it is now infinitely more important than ever before.

“I am scrambling for just another glimpse of such an incredible man, brother, son…#alwaysbemissed #missyou #notenough.”

Kody didn’t get along with Garrison at the time his son took his own life. (TLC)

Many observers have sadly noted that Kody is yet to issue a statement on his own.

As previously documented on Sister Wives, he and Garrison had pretty much stopped talking two-plus years ago due to Kody’s stringent COVID-19 rules and regulations.

In a confessional back in 2022, Janelle expressed serious concern over her son’s lack of connection with his dad as a result of these protocols, which barred Kody’s kids from seeing their friends or significant others.

“I have worried about my boys’ mental health. Gabriel feels everything very, very deeply. But he’s also the kid who doesn’t say anything,” Janelle said back then.

She later added that Garrison “just seems angry or sadder, like, he’s not as happy-go-lucky as he used to be.”

Looking ahead, we’ve been told that Sister Wives Season 19 will largely be centered around this horrible tragedy.