Chance Perdomo, Gen V Actor, Dies in Motorcycle Accident

Chance Perdomo, an actor best known for roles on television shows“Gen V and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, was killed on Saturday in a motorcycle accident.

He was 27 years old.

From what we can gather, no other individuals were injured or harmed in any way as a result of this fatal crash.

Chance Perdomo attends the “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” UK Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on June 22, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Chance Perdomo’s untimely passing as a result of a motorcycle accident,” his family and reps said in a joint statement to E! News on March 30.

“Authorities have advised that no other individuals were involved.”

In a separate message provided to People Magazine, a rep for the actor added:

“His passion for the arts and insatiable appetite for life was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth will carry on in those who he loved dearest.

“We ask to please respect the family’s wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their beloved son and brother.”

Chance Perdomo attends the British Academy Television and Craft Awards nominees party at Sea Containers on April 25, 2019 in London. (Getty Images)

As cited above, Perdomo portrayed the character of Ambrose Spellman in Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and the character of character Andre Anderson in The Boys spinoff series Gen V.

“We can’t quite wrap our heads around this.

“For those of us who knew him and worked with him, Chance was always charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer, and more than anything else, just a very kind, lovely person,” Gen V producers said in a joint statement on Saturday.

“Even writing about him in the past tense doesn’t make sense. We are so sorry for Chance’s family, and we are grieving the loss of our friend and colleague.

“Hug your loved ones tonight.”

Chance Perdomo attends the “Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny” UK Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on June 26, 2023 in London. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

The actor had shared a photo of a motorcycle on his Instagram two weeks before his death.

He captioned his March 17 post, “Day 77. Final calm before storm. #backontheroad.”

No details regarding the crash that took Perdomo’s life have been made public at this time.

Perdomo was born in Los Angeles and raised in England and he began his on-screen acting career approximately a decade ago.

Chance Perdomo attends the “Oppenheimer” UK Premiere at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 13, 2023 in London. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

On the big screen, Perdomo worked on the After series, led by Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin.

He also portrayed Landon Gibson in After We Fell (2021), After Ever Happy (2022) and After Everything (2023).

Said Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television added in a statement:

“The entire Gen V family is devastated by the sudden passing of Chance Perdomo.

“Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television extend our heartfelt thoughts and support to Chance’s family and all who loved him at this difficult time.”