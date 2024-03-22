Could Prince Harry be deported because of his hard-partying past?

Back in January, Prince Harry published his debut memoir, and the media reveled in relaying all the bombshell revelations contained within its pages.

The excerpts that attracted the most attention had to do with the strained relationship between the Duke of Sussex and his disapproving family.

(Although the bit about Harry’s frostbitten “todger” earned quite a few headlines, as well.)

But it’s a handful of mostly-overlooked passages that could soon land the prince in trouble with the law.

Prince Harry recently made some surprising comments to Anderson Cooper. (Photo via CBS) (Photo Credit: CBS)

Prince Harry: Could He Be Deported Due to Past Drug Use?

As we reported yesterday, legal experts have raised concerns that Harry’s admission of drug use could threaten his legal right to remain in the United States.

The Duke of Sussex is not a US citizen, and visitors’ visas can be revoked at any time if authorities are made aware of criminal behavior on the part of the recipient.

The 39-year-old California resident says his partying days are well behind him, but some lawyers have claimed that the US government still has the right to give him the boot, as Harry’s book described multiple incidents in which his drug use took place on American soil.

Harry and Meghan participate in a memorial service for the Queen. (Photo via Getty Images) (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

British tabloid vultures love to blame Meghan Markle for anything remotely negative in Harry’s life, so it should come as no surprise that the bottom-feeders are now criticizing the Duchess for not preventing her husband from speaking candidly about his past substance abuse.

Meghan Markle Receives Blame For Harry’s Legal Woes

“I don’t understand why his wife didn’t warn him,” royal biographer Angela Levin told journalist Dan Wootton during a recent interview for GB News.

“He talked to her about everything he was going to say. She is in charge, as we both know.”

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala at New York Hilton on December 06, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala) (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images )

“She didn’t say ‘be careful, because if you talk too much about the drugs, you might be in trouble,’” Levin said, adding that she’s “concerned” about “why she left him alone on this.”

“The mental health guru who was talking to him should have said beforehand, ‘Don’t talk about the drugs,’” the royal expert went on.

“He made his life extremely difficult.”

Harry opens up like never before in his new Netflix documentary. (Photo via Netflix) (Photo Credit: Netflix)

The concerns about Harry’s possible deportation initially stemmed from comments made this week by former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani, who told Page Six that Harry should be worried about getting booted out of SoCal.

“An admission of drug use is usually grounds for inadmissibility,” Rahmani said.

“That means Prince Harry’s visa should have been denied or revoked because he admitted to using cocaine, mushrooms and other drugs.”

Rahmani adds that there is “no exception for royalty or recreational use.”

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attends Invictus Games Vancouver Whistlers 2025’s One Year To Go Winter Training Camp on February 15, 2024 in Whistler, British Columbia. (Photo by Andrew Chin/Getty Images)

Conservative Think Tank Files Suit to Have Harry’s Records Released

The situation became even more serious from there, as conservative think tank the Heritage Foundation has now filed a lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security alleging that Harry’s past drug use should have made him ineligible for a US visa.

According to court documents, the organization seeks to “compel the production of information” related to DHS’ decision to admit Harry into the United States “and to allow him to remain to date.”

That suit was filed in March of 2023, and a year later, the Heritage Foundation confirmed that their fight to unseal Harry’s visa application is still ongoing.

In this Sport Gives Back Awards/ITV handout Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex appears at the Sport Gives Back Awards 2024 via a pre-recorded video at Cadogan Hall on February 28, 2024 in London, England. The Sport Gives Back Awards will be broadcast on ITV on Sunday, March 24th. (Photo by Handout/Sport Gives Back Awards via Getty Images)

Donald Trump Sets His Sights on Prince Harry

The controversy kept alive by the Heritage Foundation has now attracted the attention of former US president and current GOP candidate for the White House, Donald Trump.

Trump has hinted that he’ll have Harry deported if he’s re-elected, but Trump has also been known to just sort of say whatever pops into his head and never follow through on it, so we doubt that the Sussexes are terribly concerned.

Donald Trump speaks to the media after voting at a polling station setup in the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center on March 19, 2024, in Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Still, a very powerful politician who may soon regain the White House has set his sights on Harry, which has got to be a little scary.

“I wouldn’t protect him. He betrayed the queen. That’s unforgivable. He would be on his own if it was down to me,” Trump said when asked by Harry’s immigration status by Express.

We guess it’s safe to assume how Harry and Meghan will be voting come November.

Amid news that both King Charles and Kate Middleton are battling cancer Harry’s legal troubles come at a time of supreme crisis for his family,

To be clear, however, Harry almost certainly will not be deported because he once ate shrooms during a party at Courteney Cox’s house.

But if he does get sent back to the UK, you can be sure a bunch of weird bigots will be happy to blame his wife.