Prince Harry Cops to "Tender Penis" While Attending Brother's Iconic Wedding

As we’ve learned over the past several days, Prince Harry spills quite a lot of tea in his brand new memoir, Spare.

He delves into the racism that his wife, Meghan Markle, faced at the hands of various Royal Family members and/or Buckingham Palace employees.

He also set his harsh sights on Prince William, revealing, for example, that the future King once mocked his brother’s mental health.

Now, however, a passage from Spare has leaked that centers on Harry himself — and his most private of parts.

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex depart Westminster Abbey after the funeral service of Queen Elizabeth II on September 19, 2022 in London, England.

“There were countless stories in books, and papers (even The New York Times) about Willy and me not being circumcised,” Harry writes in the book, according to The Daily Mail.

The Duke of Sussex goes on to note that the speculation was untrue and he had been “snipped.”

However, Harry also tells a story about how his penis had been injured during a charity trip to the North Pole in 2011… which he had joined to help raise funds for Walking with the Wounded.

Harry said he returned home for the wedding of his brother to Kate Middleton, writing how he struggled not to mention his genitalia at their pre-wedding dinner.

Prince William, Prince of Wales (L) and Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex follow the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, as it travels on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy, from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch September 19, 2022 in London, England.

Yes, Harry wrote about this.

This section has especially gone viral

“Pa was very interested and sympathetic about the discomfort of my frostnipped ears and cheeks, and it was an effort not to overshare and tell him also about my equally tender penis.”

OUCH.

Prince Harry recently made some surprising comments to Anderson Cooper.

Elsewhere, Harry recalls in the memoir what he was thinking at his his grandfather’s funeral in 2021, writing that he started to scrutinize how Willy’s resemblance to their mother had faded with time.

“I looked at Willy, really looked at him, perhaps for the first time since we were little,” Harry explains, emphasizing that his brother now had the “familiar scowl” which had become “the norm.”

At another place in the book, he calls out William’s thinning hair, noting that while he was only two years his senior it was far “more advanced than mine” and called it “alarming.”

Spare will be out for nationwide release on January 10.