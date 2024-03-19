Folks, Donald Trump is talking about Prince Harry again.

And as usual, the former president is not exactly overflowing with praise for the Duke of Sussex.

Some say this feud dates back to an incident in 2019, in which Harry allegedly snubbed Trump when the latter made a state visit to London and hobnobbed with the rest of the royals.

But Harry’s animosity toward 45 didn’t come out of nowhere, and it’s likely that this beef started years earlier, when Trump cautioned Harry against marrying Meghan Markle.

Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump greets supporters during an election night watch party at the State Fairgrounds on February 24, 2024 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Whatever the case, it seems that there’s still plenty of bad blood between the duke and the Donald.

In fact, in a recent interview, Trump indicated that if he regains the White House in 2024, Harry could wind up facing deportation. He then doubled down on the idea when asked about it again amid the growing “Where Is Kate Middleton” scandal.

Donald Trump vs. Prince Harry: The Feud Continues

The American conservative think tank the Heritage Foundation has filed a lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security with the goal of having Harry deported from the US.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attends Invictus Games Vancouver Whistlers 2025’s One Year To Go Winter Training Camp on February 15, 2024 in Whistler, British Columbia. (Photo by Andrew Chin/Getty Images)

The group cites revelations about illegal drug use Harry made in his memoir, but it seems obvious that the real motivation for the suit is the duke’s past criticism of Trump.

Asked by Express about what actions he might take as president with regard to the controversy over Harry’s residency status, Trump did not mince words.

“I wouldn’t protect him. He betrayed the queen. That’s unforgivable. He would be on his own if it was down to me,” the former president said.

Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump speaks during an election night watch party at the State Fairgrounds on February 24, 2024 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Trump went on to say that he feels the royals have been “too gracious” to Harry after “what he has done.”

Interestingly, the comments come on the heels of a Good Morning America interview in which Harry revealed that he’s considered applying for US citizenship.

Harry appeared in court in February for a hearing related to the Heritage Foundation’s attempts to seize his immigration records.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend Invictus Games Vancouver Whistlers 2025’s One Year To Go Winter Training Camp on February 14, 2024 in Whistler, British Columbia. (Photo by Andrew Chin/Getty Images)

Prince Harry: Could He Really Be Deported?

The foundation is hoping to prove that Harry lied on his residency application, which could be enough to make him eligible for deportation.

Under normal circumstances, it would be unlikely that the US would deport a member of the royal family of one our closest allies.

But these are not normal circumstances, and Trump seems to really have it in for Harry.

Trump once again hinted that if he is re-elected as president, Prince Harry could face deportation in an interview with GB News’ Nigel Farage

Farage asked Trump on March 19 whether Prince Harry should have “special privileges” if it’s discovered he lied on his Visa application about his illegal drug use, which he admitted to himself in his memoir.

Trump’s answer was definitive.

“No. We’ll have to see if they know something about the drugs, and if he lied they’ll have to take appropriate action,” Trump is quoted as saying in a preview of the interview.

So, in other words, Harry and Meghan’s future might be riding on the outcome of the November presidential election.