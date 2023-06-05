Court Decision Brings Prince Harry One Step Closer to Being Deported For Past Drug Use

Earlier this year, Prince Harry published a memoir in which he spoke candidly about his past struggles with substance abuse.

Now, those candid confessions are creating some unexpected legal headaches.

Back in March, conservative think tank the Heritage Foundation filed a lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security alleging that Harry’s past drug use should have made him ineligible for a US visa.

Tomorrow, at a hearing in Washington, D.C., a federal judge will hear arguments from both sides and determine if the lawsuit should be allowed to continue.

Lawyers for Harry were hoping to prevent the case from going this far, but barring any last minute miracles for Team Sussex, it looks as though the hearing will take place as scheduled.

According to their suit, the Heritage Foundation seeks to “compel the production of information” related to DHS’ decision to admit Harry into the United States “and to allow him to remain to date.”

“Widespread and continuous media coverage has surfaced the question of whether DHS properly admitted the Duke of Sussex in light of the fact that he has publicly admitted to the essential elements of a number of drug offenses in both the United States and abroad,” the complaint reads.

“United States law generally renders such a person inadmissible for entry into the United States. Intense media coverage has also surfaced the question of whether DHS may have improperly granted the Duke of Sussex a waiver to enter the country on a non-immigrant visa given his history of admissions to the essential elements of drug offenses.”

In his memoir Spare, Harry wrote about taking psychedelic mushrooms during a party hosted by Friends star Courteney Cox.

“We spotted a huge box of black diamond mushroom chocolates,” he wrote.

“Somebody behind me said they were for everybody. Help yourself, boys. My mate and I grabbed several, gobbled them, washed them down with tequila.”

He also revealed that he frequently used cocaine during his teens and twenties.

“Of course I had been taking cocaine at that time,” Harry wrote.

“At someone’s house, during a hunting weekend, I was offered a line, and since then I had consumed some more.”

If the trial determines that Harry lied about his drug use during the application process, then the Duke of Sussex could face deportation and other legal ramifications.

Legal experts say it’s unlikely that things will go that far, however.

In all likelihood, Harry will be permitted to remain in the US with his wife, Meghan Markle, who is an American citizen.

Still, the media coverage of the case is the latest in a long line of PR setbacks for Harry and Meghan.

The couple’s approval ratings have plummeted dramatically in recent months, as one mini-scandal after another has impacted the way that they’re perceived by the American public.

Harry has yet to speak publicly on the Heritage Foundation’s lawsuit, and he’ll likely remain silent on the situation until it’s resolved.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.