June Shannon Seems to Say: I Don’t Give a F-ck About My Kids!

June Shannon appears to be feuding once again with her kids.

On last week’s episode of Mama June: Family Crisis, the 44-year old refused to help pay for her youngest daughter’s college tuition.

No, for real.

Despite Alana Thompson having graduated from high school and wanting to continue her educational journey, June said the following:

June Shannon speaks to the camera in this scene from her reality show. (Image Credit: TLC)

“I’m still rebuilding my life, that is why I have chose to give her some tough love and say ‘No, I’m not going to pay for college.'”

The irresponsible parent addressed the topic with Alana and even added:

“If I didn’t give a f-ck about you and I didn’t care about you succeeding and doing the things you want to do, I wouldn’t be saying this.”

We can’t say we exactly follow that logic.

June Shannon speaks to the camera in this scene from her reality show. (Image Credit: WEtv)

Alana said on air that she didn’t expect any assistance from her mother, but made certain comments that expressed an understandable bitterness.

For example:

“Maybe she thinks that paying for [her husband] Justin’s chains or something is more important than giving it to me for college.”

Now, meanwhile, a few days after this episode aired, Shannon appears to have responded to the backlash.

June Shannon and her youngest daughter at an event in 2018. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images for WE tv)

The polarizing television personality posted a meme Thursday on her social media account that reads as follows:

“You know why she don’t care no more?

“It’s not because she got a cold ass [heart]. It’s because she got that little bit of love inside her heart and she’s trying to protect it.

“So she’s not going to waste that love with people that’s trying to waste and drain her energy and drain her soul.”

Shannon then went ahead and co-signed this message with: Amen. I know I’m not the only person that feels like this.

June Shannon has had a rough couple years. She’s shedding some tears here. (Image Credit: WEtv)

We have no idea if Shannon is referring to her daughters here.

We very much hope she isn’t saying they drain her energy and that she doesn’t care about them.

But she was openly arguing with them on this recent episode of her lame reality show, and Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird will be very confused and concerned by something she notices on the March 22 episode.

Taking a look at Alana’s Coogan account, which is where June was legally required to deposit her reality TV earnings, Lauryn will see just $33,000.

Mama June: Family Crisis star Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon laments that her mother ghosted on rehab and the whole family. (Image Credit: WEtv)

“There should at least be six figures in that account!” the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo alum claimed in a confessional.

“Something’s not adding up. My money is somewhere. It needs to be found right now, ASAP. Because this is not gonna work.”

At one point, June argues that the government took out half of the original amount for taxes, but then admitted she used the account back in the day any time Alana needed “clothes or whatever, hair appointments, lash appointments, nail appointments…”

Mama June even says on this installment that Alana should be “grateful” because $33,000 is a lot more than “most 18-year-olds start their life with.”

This is true, except… Alana earned that money herself.

And it sure sounds like she earned A LOT more.