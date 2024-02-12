Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been the talk of the internet for the past five months.

But on Sunday night, their romance reached new heights (pun on the title of the Kelce brothers’ podcast fully intended)!

First, Travis and the Chiefs won their second consecutive Super Bowl, a feat that no team has accomplished since the Tom Brady-led New England Patriots pulled it off in 2005.

But that wasn’t Travis’ only major victory of the night.

Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end #87 Travis Kelce embrace after the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 11, 2024. (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

No, the fun-loving tight end proceeded to dominate the postgame party portion of the evening, which he kicked off by belting out a rousing rendition of “Viva Las Vegas” during the presentation of the Lombardi Trophy.

Travis continued showing off his pipes once the party moved to XS Nightclub at the Wynn.

According to multiple witnesses (and a few glorious videos), Travis danced and sang along with several of Taylor’s hits over the course of the night.

Travis Kelce Sings Taylor Swift’s “Love Story”

But then things hit a whole new level!

In a moment that might encapsulate this fairy tale romance better than any other, Travis and Taylor were recorded serenading one another with her 2008 hit “Love Story.”

And that wasn’t the only time that Travis was spotted rocking out to Tay’s greatest hits last night.

On Instagram, a Swiftie account shared video of Travis storming the DJ booth when he heard a remix of Taylor’s “You Belong With Me.”

Travis Kelce and US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift embrace as they celebrate the Chiefs winning Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 11, 2024. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

“He heard Taylor’s song and came straight to the booth,” read a caption to the clip, which was also shared by Page Six.

The caption went on to explain that Taylor and Travis “were both seen pointing to each other” as he belted out the lyrics to the song about the girl in the bleachers who pines for the boy next door.

It was a triumphant moment in celebration of a roller coaster Chiefs season and a romance that’s been all smooth sailing thus far.

Taylor Swift kisses Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce after the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 11, 2024. (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Taylor and Travis’ Postseason Plans

So what’s next for the world’s most talked-about couple?

Well, fans who were hoping that Travis would propose to Taylor immediately after hoisting the Lombardi might have come away disappointed last night.

But while Travis didn’t pop the question in front of the whole world on sports’ biggest stage, there might still be wedding bells in the near future for these two.

Travis Kelce hugs Taylor Swift after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

“Taylor and Travis discussed it, and there is a plan,” a source close to the couple told Page Six last month.

“They will get engaged on their one-year anniversary in July.”

It sounds like Travis will soon have another ring to add to his growing collection!