Tom Sandoval doesn’t have many supporters these days, but his former boss and current business partner, Lisa Vanderpump, is still in his corner.

We wouldn’t go so far as to say that Lisa is Team Sandoval, but she’s more sympathetic to his plight than anyone else on the show — or perhaps even the planet.

The complexity of Lisa’s feelings toward her former employee was on display during Tuesday night’s episode of Vanderpump Rules.

Sandoval brought Lisa flowers and offered his condolences on the closing of Pump, but he was the one who wound up getting teary-eyed when the conversation turned to his breakup with Ariana Madix.

Tom Sandoval attends the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 22, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

Tom Sandoval: Has He Suffered Enough?

As you’ve certainly heard by now, Sandoval cheated on Ariana with Raquel Leviss, thus setting off a chain of events known as “the Scandoval.”

He did was decidedly uncool, but it’s been almost a year since Tom and Raquel got caught, and there’s no denying that they’ve both suffered for their misdeeds.

Vanderpump Rules is a show on which everyone has cheated on everyone, and as Andy Cohen pointed out, Ariana has a new boyfriend, is currently starring in a Broadway show, and is generally living her best life.

Tom Sandoval attends the 2024 Creative Arts Emmys at Peacock Theater on January 07, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Yes, Sandoval deserved to be dragged for his act of betrayal, but as he revealed last night, all the hate he’s received has taken a major psychological toll.

Tom Sandoval Frightens Lisa Vanderpump With Suicide Talk

During his sit-down with Lisa on last night’s episode, Tom revealed that he “battled with suicide” as a result of the abuse he’s endured on social media.

Lisa’s only brother took his own life in 2018, so she was quick to treat Sandoval’s comments with the seriousness that they deserve.

Lisa Vanderpump attends the premiere party for Season 11 of Bravo’s “Vanderpump Rules” at the Hollywood Palladium on January 17, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

“No, no!” she replied to Sandoval’s surprising remark.

“I reached out to you, and you know how I feel about that, losing my brother, you knew my brother,” Lisa continued.

“I understand that you might have felt like that and you promised me, you promised me.”

Lisa Vanderpump attends the 2024 Creative Arts Emmys at Peacock Theater on January 07, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The promise that she referred to took place after the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion when Sandoval “assured” Lisa that he would come to her if he ever experienced suicidal thoughts.

“He said, ‘I’m not that person, I wouldn’t do that,'” Lisa recalled.

“To hear him say he had those thoughts and he didn’t call me, that scared the f–k living daylights out of me. After losing my only sibling to suicide, I can’t hear that and do nothing about it.”

Tom Sandoval attends the 2024 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented by Capital One at the Honda Center on January 13, 2024 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

With the possible exception of his BFF and business partner, Tom Schwartz, Sandoval won’t be finding that sort of compassion from anyone else in the cast.

“I don’t know why Sandoval showed up to Sur, I will not have him in my circle. Peace out, dude, you f–king suck,” Ariana said after her ex showed up to a group social event.

She’s certainly entitled to her anger — but we hope that Sandoval and Ariana can work out a healthier living arrangement sometime soon.

It can’t be a good thing that these two are still living under the same roof!