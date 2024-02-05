Prince Harry Rushing Back To UK to See King Charles After Cancer Diagnosis

Prince Harry is returning to the UK to see his father, King Charles, after the announcement that His Majesty has been diagnosed with cancer.

According to a new report, Prince Harry has already spoken to the King following his diagnosis.

On February 5, Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles had been seen by doctors and is being treated for a “form of cancer.”

Prince Harry and his father, King Charles, on a royal visit in 2015. ((Photo by Niall Carson-Pool/Getty Images))

“During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted,” the palace said in a statement.

Shortly after the news broke, sources who spoke to Page Six revealed that Prince Harry was making immediate arrangements to fly back to the UK to be reunited with his father.

He is expected to arrive at Windsor Castle in the next few days.

But will he be alone?

King Charles with his sons, Harry and William. ((Photo by John Stillwell – WPA Pool/Getty images))

As of now, there is no news on whether or not Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, or their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, will be joining him for the visit.

It was reported that, prior to this announcement, Harry and Meghan had a Valentine’s day trip planned. No word yet if that trip will still happen.

However, it sounds like Prince Harry has been kept in the loop by royal sources about his father’s health ever since he was hospitalized for this recent prostate procedure.

Additionally, now that Kate is on the mend, Prince William is also reportedly on route to be with his father after the diagnosis.

We also know that Harry and Meghan have checked in on Kate Middleton, following her recent health scare.

Could this hard times actually be bridging the gap between the family? Time will tell, we suppose.

King Charles’ Health: The Latest

Right now, the most anyone knows about the King’s condition is just what the palace released in their statement.

It reads:

Prince Harry sharing a laugh with his father, King Charles. ( (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images))

During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.

His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.

The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.

His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.